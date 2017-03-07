News By Tag
Edupliance Webinar To Cover Employer Obligations Towards Employee Mental Health
Learn the interactive process applied by employers to manage employees having psychiatric illnesses.
Psychiatric illnesses are not visible. These illnesses are based on "symptoms" and "behaviors" which are often progressive in nature. Medications to deal with the symptoms or behaviors are very much trial and error. Yet, sometimes individuals with strange behaviors don't have a psychiatric illness at all. Employers are not psychiatrists but employers are required to accommodate individuals with mental impairments that substantially limit a major life function. How do you know when someone has a psychiatric illness or is just plain strange? And, when someone does have a psychiatric illness, what are your obligations?
The 90-minute webinar will be conducted by Susan Desmond, an expert with over 30 years of representing management in all areas of labor and employment law. She is a principal with Jackson Lewis PC. A frequent author and speaker, Ms. Desmond is listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been named by Chambers USA as one of America's leading business lawyers for labor and employment law. She is also listed in Mid-South Super Lawyers and Louisiana Super Lawyers.
Webinar attendees will learn:
- The ADA requirements with regard to mental impairments
- The most significant mental illnesses and symptoms associated with them
- How to hold those with psychiatric illnesses to the same standards as those without these illnesses
- The interactive process an employer should engage in while dealing with an employee with a psychiatric illness.
- What types of accommodations can an employer expect to be asked to consider with regard to an employee with a psychiatric illness?
- When can an employer deny an individual employment or accommodation because the individual poses a direct threat to the safety of himself or others? What do we mean by direct threat?
- What to do if an employee refuses to take his/her medication.
- Can you force an employee to seek help through an EAP or get an evaluation through a psychiatrist?
Registration for the webinar can be completed here: https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
