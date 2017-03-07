 
Woodbury to Receive Patron of the Arts Award From Burbank Arts for All Foundation at April 21 Gala

Honor Showcases University's Support for Local Arts Education
 
 
BURBANK, Calif. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Recognizing Woodbury University (http://woodbury.edu/)'s "generous support of arts education in Burbank," the Burbank Arts for All Foundation has honored the institution  with its Patron of the Arts Award, the university announced today.  The Foundation will make it official during "Party for the Arts," its sixth annualgala event, scheduled for April 21 at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Burbank Arts for All Foundation is a nonprofit organization that, for more than 10 years, has worked in partnership with the Burbank Unified School District to further creativity and innovation, through a quality arts education, for every student in Burbank's public schools.  Awards are presented to organizations whose support has made a significant impact on its mission, the Foundation said.

"With its long tradition of educational excellence and the tremendous resources it has offered the Foundation and the Burbank community, Woodbury University shares the Foundation's belief that creative thinking is a core value of education," said Carrie Brown, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors.

Added Trena Pitchford, Executive Director, Burbank Arts for All Foundation, "this year, the Foundation is excited to celebrate the growth of creativity in the classroom for our students.  The Foundation is incredibly proud to honor Woodbury, an exemplary steward of arts education for Burbank public schools, with our Patron of the Arts Award."

"For more than a decade, the Foundation has furthered creativity and innovation by supporting a quality arts education for all students in Burbank public schools," said David Steele-Figueredo, Woodbury University President.  "As a proud member of this community, Woodbury is delighted to help further the Foundation's mission and support the district's arts education goals."

The April 21 "Party for the Arts" gala celebration will be held at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood (www.burbankartsforall.org/party-on-the-plaz (http://www.burbankartsforall.org/party-on-the-plaza)a).  Event festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. with hosted cocktails and a silent auction followed by dinner prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering, the awards presentation, and dancing to the tunes of the live band, SPLASH.  In addition to Woodbury, this year's event sponsors include The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, NBCUniversal, Real Value Properties, Inc., and Logix Federal Credit Union. The gala is expected to attract more than 400 of Burbank's local business and entertainment industry leaders, school district and city officials, celebrities, local arts supporters and educators.  All proceeds benefit the Foundation.

About Burbank Arts for All Foundation

Burbank Arts for All Foundation (www.BurbankArtsForAll.org) believes the arts are transformative. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the Foundation holds that all students should have equal access to a quality arts education that nurtures a balanced approach to life, develops 21st century skills for any career path a student chooses, and further enriches a healthy community and creative economy in Burbank.  Beyond the engagement programs the Foundation hosts or the supplemental funding it provides for creativity and innovation in the classroom, the Foundation is dedicated to this work because it is right for the kids and the Burbank community. For the Foundation, it is not just about supporting the next artist, but also helping to foster innovative, well-rounded humans in the world.  Since 2006, Burbank Arts for All Foundation has worked in partnership with Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) to reinstate and grow arts education in the classroom through its support of BUSD's Arts for All plan. The impact of the Foundation's work has supported thousands of students in their academic, social and emotional growth and we have engaged a unique coalition of major studios, local businesses, media companies, parents, educators, the City of Burbank and the Burbank Unified School District in the importance of a quality arts education.

About Woodbury University

Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California.  The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture.  The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development.  Visit woodbury.edu for more information.

Source:Woodbury University
