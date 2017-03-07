News By Tag
Woodbury to Receive Patron of the Arts Award From Burbank Arts for All Foundation at April 21 Gala
Honor Showcases University's Support for Local Arts Education
Burbank Arts for All Foundation is a nonprofit organization that, for more than 10 years, has worked in partnership with the Burbank Unified School District to further creativity and innovation, through a quality arts education, for every student in Burbank's public schools. Awards are presented to organizations whose support has made a significant impact on its mission, the Foundation said.
"With its long tradition of educational excellence and the tremendous resources it has offered the Foundation and the Burbank community, Woodbury University shares the Foundation's belief that creative thinking is a core value of education," said Carrie Brown, Chair of the Foundation's Board of Directors.
Added Trena Pitchford, Executive Director, Burbank Arts for All Foundation, "this year, the Foundation is excited to celebrate the growth of creativity in the classroom for our students. The Foundation is incredibly proud to honor Woodbury, an exemplary steward of arts education for Burbank public schools, with our Patron of the Arts Award."
"For more than a decade, the Foundation has furthered creativity and innovation by supporting a quality arts education for all students in Burbank public schools," said David Steele-Figueredo, Woodbury University President. "As a proud member of this community, Woodbury is delighted to help further the Foundation's mission and support the district's arts education goals."
The April 21 "Party for the Arts" gala celebration will be held at The Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood (www.burbankartsforall.org/
About Burbank Arts for All Foundation
Burbank Arts for All Foundation (www.BurbankArtsForAll.org)
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
