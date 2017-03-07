News By Tag
Music for Meals Concert Series Begins March 19th, Benefits FOOD Share
Located at the site of Ventura's first bar, Grapes & Hops boasts an extensive wine list, over 15 craft beers on draft, and an eclectic menu featuring regional flavors and local ingredients. The upscale speakeasy atmosphere is a local favorite for live music and has a charitable history in Ventura.
WHEN: Sunday, March 19th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m..; Sunday, June 11th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 10th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: Grapes & Hops
454 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Artists for the remaining dates in the series are to be determined.
