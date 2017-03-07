 
Industry News





Music for Meals Concert Series Begins March 19th, Benefits FOOD Share

 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:          Three of the local music scene's best acts will be singing to feed Ventura County's hungry friends and neighbors at downtown Ventura hotspot Grapes & Hops on Sunday, March 19th at 5pm.  The event is the first in a series of four FOOD Share benefit concerts and will feature local singer/songwriter Jade Hendrix, the blues duo Crooked Eye Tommy, and the eclectic trio of Ventura studio musicians known as Mr. O.

         Located at the site of Ventura's first bar, Grapes & Hops boasts an extensive wine list, over 15 craft beers on draft, and an eclectic menu featuring regional flavors and local ingredients.  The upscale speakeasy atmosphere is a local favorite for live music and has a charitable history in Ventura.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-for-meals-tickets-32516570939 or at the door for $25 and all proceeds help FOOD Share feed the 1 in 6 Ventura County residents who is still hungry.

WHEN:          Sunday, March 19th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m..; Sunday, June 11th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 10th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE:          Grapes & Hops

         454 E. Main Street

         Ventura, CA 93001

WHO:          Jade Hendrix (http://jade-hendrix.com/), singer/songwriter from Ojai, CA and recipient of the Ventura County Music Award for Artist of the Year; Southern California blues guitar duo Crooked Eye Tommy (http://crookedeyetommy.com/); and the studio musician trio Mr. O.

         Artists for the remaining dates in the series are to be determined.

FOOD Share of Ventura County
Mar 13, 2017 News



