 
News By Tag
* Queens Chamber of Commerce
* St Patricks Day luncheon
* Cancellation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Queens
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Queens Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick's Day Luncheon Rescheduled Due to Impending Snowstorm

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Due to the impending snowstorm and in the interest of the safety of our guests, the Queens Chamber has rescheduled our Annual St. Patrick's Luncheon and Celebration with Guest Speaker Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health to Tuesday, March 21 2017. Thanks to Terrace on the Park and especially our Guest of Honor, Michael Dowling for accommodating the date change.

Michael J. Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, which is New York's largest health care provider with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient practices, the state's largest private employer with more than 62,000 employees and $11 billion in annual revenue.  In addition to providing world-class clinical care, they are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, training the next generation of medical professionals.  Prior to joining Northwell in 1995, Mr. Dowling served in New York State government for twelve years.  He was director of health, education and human services, deputy secretary, and a chief advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo.  He is also the 2017 Grand Marshal for the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Registration has been re-opened and we are accepting new registrations in the event you would like to attend:

http://www.queenschamber.org/events/St-Patrick%27s-Day-An...

Terrace on the Park
Tuesday March 21, 2017
11:30 am

See you all there and stay safe and warm during the inclement weather!
End
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
Tags:Queens Chamber of Commerce, St Patricks Day luncheon, Cancellation
Industry:Business
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share