Queens Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick's Day Luncheon Rescheduled Due to Impending Snowstorm
Michael J. Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, which is New York's largest health care provider with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient practices, the state's largest private employer with more than 62,000 employees and $11 billion in annual revenue. In addition to providing world-class clinical care, they are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, training the next generation of medical professionals. Prior to joining Northwell in 1995, Mr. Dowling served in New York State government for twelve years. He was director of health, education and human services, deputy secretary, and a chief advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo. He is also the 2017 Grand Marshal for the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Registration has been re-opened and we are accepting new registrations in the event you would like to attend:
http://www.queenschamber.org/
Terrace on the Park
Tuesday March 21, 2017
11:30 am
See you all there and stay safe and warm during the inclement weather!
