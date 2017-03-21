Queens Chamber of Commerce St. Patrick's Day Luncheon Rescheduled Due to Impending Snowstorm

End

-- Due to the impending snowstorm and in the interest of the safety of our guests, the Queens Chamber has rescheduled our Annual St. Patrick's Luncheon and Celebration with Guest Speaker Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health to Tuesday, March 21 2017. Thanks to Terrace on the Park and especially our Guest of Honor, Michael Dowling for accommodating the date change.Michael J. Dowling is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwell Health, which is New York's largest health care provider with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient practices, the state's largest private employer with more than 62,000 employees and $11 billion in annual revenue. In addition to providing world-class clinical care, they are making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, training the next generation of medical professionals. Prior to joining Northwell in 1995, Mr. Dowling served in New York State government for twelve years. He was director of health, education and human services, deputy secretary, and a chief advisor to former Governor Mario Cuomo. He is also the 2017 Grand Marshal for the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade.Registration has been re-opened and we are accepting new registrations in the event you would like to attend:Terrace on the ParkTuesday March 21, 201711:30 amSee you all there and stay safe and warm during the inclement weather!