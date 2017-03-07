 
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida Expands With Heritage Bay Store

Ribbon Cutting set for 8:45 a.m. March 22 in Naples; Store opens at 9 a.m.
 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is expanding its retail operations with a new store and donation center located at 8915 Sage Avenue in Naples.

Scheduled to open Wednesday, March 22, the 16,000-square-foot store is situated in the Heritage Bay shopping district, just off Immokalee Road.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. and the doors open at 9 a.m. The Grand Opening Celebration continues throughout the weekend. Shoppers can register to win a new 55-inch 4K Smart High Definition Television. Regular business hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Merchandise will include donated clothing, shoes, accessories, electronics, furniture or other household goods, plus new items that complement the donated goods. A convenient drive-through drop-off center is located on the side of the building.

"Just pull up to the donation doors and we'll do the rest," said John Nadeau, vice president of operations for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida.

The store will employ about 25 people. Andrea McIntyre, formerly the Estero Goodwill store manager, is the manager and is currently looking for great employees to work in the new store. The store interior features a juniors section, enhanced signage and information about Goodwill's mission in the community.

"Goodwill is excited to expand our presence in Collier County. Our new location will make it easier for guests to find great merchandise at incredible prices, helpful staff, and wide aisles that are easy to shop," Nadeau said.

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school, and more.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.

