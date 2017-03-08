QuestaWeb Hires Dean Gionis as Director of Sales

 
CLARK, N.J. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- QuestaWeb, Inc. (www.questaweb.com), a premier provider of web-native, integrated global trade management software (GTM) solutions, announced today the hiring of Dean Gionis as its Director of Sales. In that role, Gionis will bring QuestaWeb's advanced technology and content solutions to importers, exporters, FTZ operators, brokers and freight forwarders in the central regions of the United States. A particular focus will be brokerage firms along the border with Canada, as QuestaWeb's web-native, real-time, automated systems offer the perfect solution to the high-volume, quick-turnaround entries that create their biggest business challenges.

Gionis brings to the position over 25 years of sales and marketing experience characterized by an ability to successfully match complex, enterprise-class software systems to customers' unique needs and requirements. In particular, Gionis' rich background in both the trade industry and the manufacturing sector affords him rare insight into how to solve importer and exporter challenges associated with product fulfillment and cross-border movement. Gionis' past experience includes high-level sales and marketing positions with RealTrac Software, FTZ Corporation, Shoptech Industrial Software and South Ranch Incorporated, among others.

In commenting on his new position, Dean Gionis says, "My priority is to increase market awareness of QuestaWeb's GTM solutions. As I spread the word about QuestaWeb's fully integrated GTM product line, I will let companies know about the personalized customer service that comes with each and every QuestaWeb solution — and remains throughout its life cycle. The versatility of QuestaWeb solutions is a key differentiator as well. I think customs brokers, in particular, will be amazed at how our solutions will allow them to not only add service lines and different streams of income, but also scale to as many employees and locations as necessary while staying on a single platform."

Wayne Slossberg, Senior Vice President of QuestaWeb, says, "We are pleased to welcome Dean to our growing sales team. His understanding of technology, coupled with his appreciation of the issues importers, exporters, FTZ operators, brokers and freight forwarders face daily, make him the type of individual our prospects and customers will appreciate. He will not be satisfied until he helps them design the most responsive solution for their company."

Slossberg continues, "Dean's arrival at this time in QuestaWeb's history is particularly opportune with the recent launch of our TradeGearQW product line. We are reinventing the GTM landscape with this offering, and I am excited by the opportunities it affords our entire sales and marketing team."

About QuestaWeb

QuestaWeb is a premier provider of integrated, web-native global trade management software solutions. The firm's business model unifies import, export, logistics, compliance and financial processes including U.S. Customs clearance, landed costs, Harmonized Tariff Schedule classifications, export licensing, denied party screening, quota management, product catalog, tracking, event management and international document repository. The centralized global database maintains up-to-date compliance content and supports multiple languages, currencies and time zones. QuestaWeb was one of the first companies certified by U.S. Customs for ABI electronic connectivity initiatives and the first ACE-certified vendor. The company's flagship product, TradeMasterQW Global Trade Management System, proactively manages export and import processes for importers, exporters, brokers and forwarders. It accelerates the flow of goods across the global supply chain, reduces inventory and operational costs and ensures compliance with ever-changing cross-border regulations. To learn more about QuestaWeb, please visit www.questaweb.com or call 908-233-2300.

