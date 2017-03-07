News By Tag
Accent Receives Award from Special School District
Family-owned St. Louis business presented with 2017 Special Ambassador Award
The Vocational Skills Program offers eight students ages 17.5 to 21 years of age the opportunity to become a part of the Accent team. Students who are carefully selected by SSD rotate through many different job experiences at Accent including warehouse, print and fulfillment to packaging, administrative assistant and clerical duties. They are assisted by two SSD aides and one teacher.
SSD's program emphasizes self-advocacy for the students in the classroom, on the work site, and in their community. The program is designed to teach and train these young adults the skills they can utilize for future job placement after they turn 21 years old.
"This is the first year we have offered this program so we were extremely honored to receive this award," said Accent co-owner Erica Hughes. "We truly enjoy our partnership with the Special School District where we see firsthand the training results which inspire students to secure paid employment."
Pictured from left to right is Accent co-owner Erica Hughes, SSD Vocational Skills Program students Sydney Robison and Johnny Zaloudek, and Accent co-owner Jason Hughes.
Founded in 2003, Accent Group Solutions provides marketing communication and third party logistic solutions. Husband and wife team Erica and Jason Hughes are the working owners of the company, which serves their clients and community with full-service printing, intelligent fulfillment, retail solutions, and branding. The company's headquarters is located at 1154 Reco Ave. in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, call (314) 965-5388 or visit http://www.accentgroupsolutions.com.
