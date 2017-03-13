Country(s)
Brooklyn ACS Lawyer Wins Dismissal Against ACS For Innocent Father
The Law Offices of Michael S. Discioarro, LLC has Announced a ACS Dismissal in Brooklyn Family Court.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Law Offices Michael S. Discioarro, a Brooklyn ACS Lawyer, Announced the dismissal of an ACS case against an innocent father in Brooklyn Family Court.
She had accused him of domestic violence, had him arrested and ACS brought neglect charges against P.M. in Family Court. Family Court judge Jacquline Williams, dismissed the ACS case after hearing all ACS had to say. " We asked the judge to dismiss all charges against our client after ACS presented all of their evidence, and the Judge agreed with us. This case should have never been brought against our client. We caught ACS in many lies." Mr. Discioarro said.
"ACS did a very poor job of investigating this case," Mr. Discioarro said. "They should have known that this woman was lying about almost everything in her life."
The child was never harmed in any way and ACS kept attacking the family for months. Finally, a judge agreed that ACS simply had no case. The case was handled by ACS by Sukmon Chu, Esq.
