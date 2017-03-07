News By Tag
Parker Showcases 100 Years of "Engineering Your Success" with One Of A Kind Art
The unique spiral structure of Parker's artwork symbolizes continuous motion, with over 200 miniaturized photos, publications and 3D items spinning around Founder Art Parker and a 3-dimensional "100." The "100" features two metal-engraved hemispheres to underscore Parker's global footprint.
The earliest vignettes honor Art Parker and his wife Helen and commemorate Parker's start-up. Vintage photos and a schematic reflect the pair's ingenuity, tenacity and resilience. The art celebrates the expansion of Parker products and services and their contribution to success in World War II, U.S. space missions and in essential industries related to motion and control.
A silver stainless steel metal ribbon with patent numbers weaves through the art, reflecting the extraordinary innovation that distinguishes Parker and over 8,000 patents worldwide. The bottom border lists Parker Operating Groups, with Parker products, actual size and photos, that provide a fascinating texture and authenticity.
"Parker has an amazing only-in-America story, surmounting early challenges to succeed globally through a tradition of excellence and a culture of caring. It's been an honor to research this leader in motion control technologies and to create 3-dimensional art that I hope will inspire generations to come," says Romorini.
Following the unveiling, the artwork will travel to Parker locations throughout the centennial. It also will be displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in April, when leadership rings the bell to celebrate their first 100 years. The centennial art will then serve as a lasting legacy in Parker headquarters as the copany moves into its 2nd century.
Lawrence Romorini and his One Of A Kind Art Studio team transform everyday objects--photographys, publications, 3D items and mementos--into personalized works of art that commemorate history, leadership and accomplishments. Parker joins an extraordinary group of organizations whose stories have been showcased in One Of A Kind Artwork over the past 30 years. They include Andersen Windows, Reliance Steel, American Society of Civil Engineers, Michael Jordan, Ernst & Young, Oprah Winfrey and General Electric, with many others featured on http://www.oneofakindinc.com
