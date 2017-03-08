Country(s)
Nickell Rental Announces New Location in LaGrange, Georgia
"Our new LaGrange facility extends Nickell Rental's commitment to provide exceptional rental equipment for small to mid-sized contractors, homeowners, and light industrial markets," says Josh Nickell, Owner of Nickell Rental. We're excited to bring the core values of Nickell Rental and our expertly trained staff to the West Georgia and East Alabama market.
The new location sits at the intersection of US Highway 29 and State Highway 209, which serve as corridors for the area and are the highest traffic routes crossing West Point Lake. The site also provides easy access to the industrial parkways of LaGrange and to Interstate 85, which will be beneficial to serving the surrounding areas.
John Muzio, the Branch Manager for the LaGrange location, says, "During the renovation phase of the building, we had several customers stop by to express their excitement about Nickell Rental coming to town." Muzio continues, "We are excited to be able to provide them with exceptional customer service, a quality product, and knowledgeable consultations so they know we're getting them the right tools for the job at reasonable prices."
For more information, including rental inquiries, please visit www.nickellrental.com.
