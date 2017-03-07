News By Tag
A Fusion of Faith, Film & Music is coming
Be Part of the Inaugural Faith & Film Series. Join a Fun, Interactive, Learning, and Empowering Experience on April 10.
The inaugural Faith & Film series will take place on Monday, April 10, 2017 7:30pm-9:31pm at Showcase Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas - 1001 Broad Hollow Rd, Farmingdale, with a special showing of The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.
Future events will also feature panel discussions and a music artist showcase produced by Encore Entertainment. The Faith & Film series is part of founder David M. Wallace's initiative to merge music, media, film andpartner with organizations to support creative expression in their communities. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tugg.com/
Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/
Contact
David M. Wallace
***@totalprayze.com
