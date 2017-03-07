 
A Fusion of Faith, Film & Music is coming

Be Part of the Inaugural Faith & Film Series. Join a Fun, Interactive, Learning, and Empowering Experience on April 10.
 
 
WEST BABYLON, N.Y. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- From movie screenings, documentaries, shorts, family-friendly films and more, Faith & Film Series dedicates itself  to helping creative individuals achieve their goals. An on-going series, Faith & Film will shine a spotlight on the latest from big-name talent and up-and-coming faith-based & inspirational filmmakers. A growth strategy has implemented  to build a premier platform of film, music, and new media. The mission of Faith & Film series isto enable the faith-based film community and the general public to experience the power of inspirational content.

The inaugural Faith & Film series will take place on Monday, April 10, 2017 7:30pm-9:31pm at Showcase Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas - 1001 Broad Hollow Rd, Farmingdale, with a special showing of The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

Future events will also feature panel discussions and a music artist showcase produced by Encore Entertainment. The Faith & Film series is part of founder David M. Wallace's initiative to merge music, media, film andpartner with organizations to support creative expression in their communities. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tugg.com/events/the-resurrection-of-gavin-sto...

Visit http://www.totalprayze.com/faithandfilm/ for more info.

