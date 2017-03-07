News By Tag
K&R Bash Launches New Mobile App
K&R Bash, an e-greetings, company has officially launched its app on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play to give customers the option of conveniently sending and receiving greetings and gift card options.
In addition to creating personalized e-greetings, the mobile app offers a number of other unique and helpful features. Users can get a quick overview of their current situation including: total points, gift card eligibility, and options to share greetings on social media. Users can also send personalized greetings to their friends. The app also gives a snapshot of current K&R Bash promotions, ways to earn points, and updates. The app includes games, a QRC reader, and other features.
"With K&R Bash mobile app, it is more convenient for people to quickly send a personalized e-greeting on the go. The app also makes it possible for the recipient to quickly view what gift cards he or she qualifies for and redeem them instantly," said K&R Bash founder, Rosalyn Warren. "We're excited about the new app and are working on giving users a new innovative social experience."
The K&R Bash app is available for free in the iTunes App Store, Amazon App Store, and Google Play Store today. To get the full benefits of the app a free K&R Bash account is required.
Download K&R Bash iOS app - http://apple.co/
Download K&R Bash Android app - http://bit.ly/
Download K&R Bash Amazon app - http://amzn.to/
About K&R Bash
K&R Bash is a provider of technology-based personalized e-greetings. It helps customers save time and money by giving customers the autonomy to easily create personalized greetings that come with gift card options so the recipient can decide on a gift by selecting a gift card from one of many vendors. Founded in 2016, K&R Bash has an array of themes and designs for every gift-giving occasion.
Visit our website for more information. – http://www.knrbash.com
Like us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/
Follow us on Twitter. – https://twitter.com/
Watch our intro video. – http://vimeo.com/
