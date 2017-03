K&R Bash Launches New Mobile App

K&R Bash, an e-greetings, company has officially launched its app on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play to give customers the option of conveniently sending and receiving greetings and gift card options.

-- K&R Bash, the e-greetings cards maker that is disrupting the greetings cards industry by pairing personalized e-greetings with gift cards, announced the release of its first mobile app, available for iOS, Amazon, and Android. After a successful beta, the app lets users to upload video, audio, text, and images into pre-designed templates to create a unique e-greeting. The app also allows recipients to track and redeem their points for a gift card of choice from vendors such as WalMart, Amazon, Ebay, Visa, Burger King, Target and more.In addition to creating personalized e-greetings, the mobile app offers a number of other unique and helpful features. Users can get a quick overview of their current situation including: total points, gift card eligibility, and options to share greetings on social media. Users can also send personalized greetings to their friends. The app also gives a snapshot of current K&R Bash promotions, ways to earn points, and updates. The app includes games, a QRC reader, and other features."With K&R Bash mobile app, it is more convenient for people to quickly send a personalized e-greeting on the go. The app also makes it possible for the recipient to quickly view what gift cards he or she qualifies for and redeem them instantly," said K&R Bash founder, Rosalyn Warren. "We're excited about the new app and are working on giving users a new innovative social experience."The K&R Bash app is available for free in the iTunes App Store, Amazon App Store, and Google Play Store today. To get the full benefits of the app a free K&R Bash account is required.Download K&R Bash iOS app - http://apple.co/ 2lTMd1R Download K&R Bash Android app - http://bit.ly/2mjEMx2Download K&R Bash Amazon app - http://amzn.to/2mCwAZGK&R Bash is a provider of technology-based personalized e-greetings. It helps customers save time and money by giving customers the autonomy to easily create personalized greetings that come with gift card options so the recipient can decide on a gift by selecting a gift card from one of many vendors. Founded in 2016, K&R Bash has an array of themes and designs for every gift-giving occasion.Visit our website for more information. – http://www.knrbash.com Like us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/knrbash1Follow us on Twitter. – https://twitter.com/knr_bashWatch our intro video. – http://vimeo.com/knrbash