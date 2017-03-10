Rapper Problem will headline Trap'chella Music Festival in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES
-- Every year music fans flock to California in order to watch some of the year's hottest acts in the desert compound of Coachella. It's hard to argue with excessive ticket prices and blistering heat, but if that isn't your thing, Trap'chella will begin its national tour April 14th at Union Nightclub in Los Angeles. Presented by Urban Frequency, Trap'chella will grace cities across the country like Atlanta and New York, marrying both East Coast and West Coast trap cultures. Trap'chella is an innovative entertainment concept that celebrates the culturally connected millennial professional through a 'trap music' experience created by a team of seasoned film, tv and music experts. Here you'll witness people from all walks of life come together in a slam setting, belting out gritty lyrics to the hypnotizing deep south trademark sound! Trap'chella is an event surely to be America's newest pillar of party entertainment!
Hosted by West Coast rapper Problem, he will also perform songs
from his hit new mixtape, "Chachiville."
If that wasn't enough, South Central favorite, The Real Yung LA will be performing songs from his new album, 'Never Not Working.' Guests can expect a night of new music, celebrity appearances, swag surfing and maybe even a little twerking. The festival is set to fill the void California has with Southern music. Come dressed as you are. There are no velvet ropes, no guest list, and limited bottle service.
Tickets and more information are available at www.trapchella.net
starting at $25 for pre-sale prices.
For more information on our talent, follow them on Instagram:PROBLEM
: https://www.instagram.com/problem354/?hl=enTHE REAL YUNG LA
: https://www.instagram.com/therealyungla/