Industry News





March 2017
Natural Hair Network announces Shar'del Haden Natural Hair Vlogger as New #eTeamNHN Ambassador

Shar'del Haden is a Youtube content creator in the natural hair community. Natural Hair Network is proud to add Mrs. Haden's content, fresh voice and natural hair personality to the #eTeamNHN of moderators as the platform expands its online audience
 
 
Shar'del Haden #eTeamNHN Ambassador Natural Hair Vlogger Youtube @NatHairNetwork
 
WHITE PLAINS, Md. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me' - Philippians 4: 13, New Testament

Shar'del Haden is a 28 year old wife and mother of three. She attended LIM College in New York, NY from 2007-2010 for Advertising and Marketing. Afterwards she attended school online at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh Fashion Merchandising and Advertising/ Marketing. After having a couple of simple non specific jobs she decided she wanted to become a Youtube Content Creator. She's been working on that dream since then.

Shar'del has been engrossed in the natural hair community for about two years as well; having written numerous pieces that have been featured on blogs and websites that focus on natural hair. Being natural for four years Haden started treating her natural hair right about two years ago. She loves helping people with their hair at whatever stage. She recently had a deva cut so now it feels like she's starting her hair dreams all over. By this time next year Shar'del has big plans to be somewhere that she could have never imagined.

Haden chose to join the Natural Hair Network because she love websites that are helping a growing community of natural women, girls and men with their hair. Haden syas "We've been told for so long to perm our hair and now that the natural world has a exploded, information is key! I cant wait to share this journey with everyone involved!"

Connect with Shar'del Haden today on the Natural Hair (Social) Network [#NaturalHairNetwork] as #eTeamNHN Ambassador & Natural Hair Vlogger personality at https://www.facebook.com/naturalhairnetworkpage and Youtube at: http://www.youtube.com/shardelhaden


Shar'el Haden is available for select media engagements, radio interviews, speaker opportunities as well. See media contact information below at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR

About Beneficience.com PR | (Beneficience.com)

BENEFICIENCE PR is a Beverly Hills, California-based world class boutique new media public relations, marketing & communications consulting firm catering to a broad-based clientele in the worlds of social entrepreneurship for business, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. Bond is an Amazon.com bestselling author who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope!"

CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE PR Web Presence where her clientele content like that of Mrs. Shar'del Haden's is showcased 24/7/365 at: http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at: http://instagram.com/beneficiencepr_beverlyhills, Facebook: /BENEFICIENCE, LinkedIn: /Beneficience PR (company) and Twitter @Beneficience.

Tracey Bond, Chief Publicist of Record
BENEFICENCE.com Prolific Personage PR
Source:Natural Hair Network
