 
News By Tag
* Ecc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Coral Gables
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Christopher Spuches Appointed to Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

 
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Christopher Spuches, a partner at Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. Spuches has been a member of the chamber and its government and political affairs committee since 2015.

"Christopher has been a tremendous addition to our chamber's Board of Directors," said Mark Trowbridge, president and CEO of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. "He is thoughtful, engaging and committed to supporting our membership. For the past two years, he has participated in our annual legislative fly-ins to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., offering sage advice to our elected officials and tangible solutions to those issues that affect our local business climate."

"I am a firm believer that active participation is essential to building relationships throughout the community and effecting positive change," Spuches said. "I am honored to serve on the Board, and I look forward to helping the chamber in any way I can."

Spuches represents businesses in a broad range of commercial disputes, with specialization in commercial real estate, hospitality, partnership disputes and representation of fiduciaries.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at New York University and is a graduate of Fordham University School of Law.

About Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin
Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.
End
Source:Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Ecc
Industry:Legal
Location:Coral Gables - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share