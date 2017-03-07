Christopher Spuches Appointed to Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

End

-- Christopher Spuches, a partner at Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. Spuches has been a member of the chamber and its government and political affairs committee since 2015."Christopher has been a tremendous addition to our chamber's Board of Directors," said Mark Trowbridge, president and CEO of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. "He is thoughtful, engaging and committed to supporting our membership. For the past two years, he has participated in our annual legislative fly-ins to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., offering sage advice to our elected officials and tangible solutions to those issues that affect our local business climate.""I am a firm believer that active participation is essential to building relationships throughout the community and effecting positive change," Spuches said. "I am honored to serve on the Board, and I look forward to helping the chamber in any way I can."Spuches represents businesses in a broad range of commercial disputes, with specialization in commercial real estate, hospitality, partnership disputes and representation of fiduciaries.He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at New York University and is a graduate of Fordham University School of Law.Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.