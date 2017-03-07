 
"World's Greatest!..." Episode 239 is now available for FREE VIEWING!

 
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- How2Media, the producers of the hit television program, "World's Greatest!..."

, have announced that "World's Greatest!..." Episode 239 is now online and available for streaming.

"World's Greatest!..." Episode 239 features companies such as HiRel Connectors, Metalcraft of Mayville, MultiTek Global, Quality Tank Solutions, RPI, Sunfare & TigerPress.

"This episode is pretty darn cool.", said How2Media Production Manager Josh Kessler.  "From the cool places we visited to the cool people we met, these are some truly innovative companies whom truly have a passion for what they do.  Anytime you visit people whom love what they do, it makes for some awesome TV!"

"World's Greatest!..." is in its 11th season and more exciting things are coming for the show!  "New year, new ideas.", said Kessler.  "It's all about "wowing" the audience; being able to grab ahold of their attention, maintain their attention, and have them remembering our segment participants for years to come.  That doesn't happen by just doing a job.  We love what we do and it truly shows in everything we do with "World's Greatest!...".

To view "World's Greatest!..." Episode 239 on their website, you may visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/watch-an-episode/

For questions, comments or complaints in regard to this article, please email marketing@how2media.tv

Media Contact
Steven Spencer
marketing@how2media.tv
