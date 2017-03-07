News By Tag
When and how was Jetstar created?
Jetstar airline was created by Qantas in 2003, as its low cost domestic subsidiary. The wholly owned subsidiary was created as a response to the threat that the low cost airline, Virgin airline posed. Prior to this, Qantas had acquired Impulse Airlines on 20th ofNovember 2001. It operated it under the Qantas Link brand. However, after the Qantas decided to launch a low cost carrier, they made the decision to relaunch the airline under the brand: Jetstar.
On the 25th ofMay, 2004, shortly after the sale of tickets for the the domestic passenger services began, shortly after the sale of tickets for the inaugural flight which took place in February 2004. On the 1st of December, 2005, the airline started its international services to Christchurch, New Zealand. Even though the airline is a wholly owned subsidy, its managements operates mainly independent of Qantas through what was formerly known as Impulse Airlines.
The original headquarters of the airline were on the grounds of Avalon Airport, which is located near Melbourne. Jetstar airline started flying out of this airport in mid-2004. However, since then its registered office has been relocated to the Melbourne CBD.
Even though Jetstar is primarily a low cost airline company, it offered a limited number of connecting services without the need for thorough baggage checking. However, this aspect has changed since the introduction of international flights in November 2006. The airline company now offers baggage connectivity as a service for domestic flights that connect with international flights.
In trying to maintain its goal to have the lowest fares on all the routes that it operates on, Jetstar airlines backs each one of its fares with a Price Beat Guarantee. This means that if you find a lower fare online for a plane that leaves on the same day, same route and at a similar time, then Jetstar will always beat the fare by 10 percent.
This is the story of when and how Jetstar was created. For more information about the airline, go to their official website.
