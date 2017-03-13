News By Tag
GAI Consultants Opens Oshkosh Office
National Engineering Firm Relocates and Expands in Wisconsin
Highlights/Key Facts
• GAI's new office is located at 515 S Washburn St. Oshkosh, WI, 54904.
• GAI's Mayville, Wisconsin office relocated to expand in Oshkosh.
• The Oshkosh office is actively seeking skilled individuals to augment the firm's engineering, planning, and environmental availability nationwide.
• GAI is currently working for numerous local and national clients from the firm's Wisconsin locations.
• The Oshkosh office is led by Mary Rohde, an Environmental Manager in the firm's Natural Gas Market Sector.
Quote
Scott Burnsworth, Vice President, GAI Consultants:
"GAI's new Oshkosh office sets the stage for our continued expansion in Wisconsin and will benefit our local and national clients, both new and existing, in a tremendous way."
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
