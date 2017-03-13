 
GAI Consultants Opens Oshkosh Office

National Engineering Firm Relocates and Expands in Wisconsin
 
OSHKOSH, Wis. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- GAI Consultants (GAI) announced today the expansion of its Wisconsin presence with the opening of a new office in Oshkosh. GAI-Oshkosh is strategically positioned to better serve both new and longstanding energy, transportation, development, and government clients. Oshkosh joins GAI's 22 existing office locations across the country, and is the firm's second location in Wisconsin along with Green Bay.

Highlights/Key Facts

• GAI's new office is located at 515 S Washburn St. Oshkosh, WI, 54904.

• GAI's Mayville, Wisconsin office relocated to expand in Oshkosh.

• The Oshkosh office is actively seeking skilled individuals to augment the firm's engineering, planning, and environmental availability nationwide.

• GAI is currently working for numerous local and national clients from the firm's Wisconsin locations.

• The Oshkosh office is led by Mary Rohde, an Environmental Manager in the firm's Natural Gas Market Sector.

Scott Burnsworth, Vice President, GAI Consultants:
"GAI's new Oshkosh office sets the stage for our continued expansion in Wisconsin and will benefit our local and national clients, both new and existing, in a tremendous way."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned planning, engineering, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
