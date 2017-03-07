Bills Would Bring Massachusetts Into Line With 49 Other States On Eye Care

Antiquated mass. Law prevents trained optometrists from treating glaucoma and prescribing oral anti-infectives for eye infections

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Glaucoma Industry:

• Consumer

End

-- Four bills that would modernize Massachusetts' eye care laws while saving Medicaid $20 million annually have been filed in the Legislature. 49 states and the Federal VA medical system allow optometrists to treat glaucoma and prescribe limited oral medications for eye infections, and have been doing so successfully for up to 40 years. Massachusetts is the only state that does not, requiring the expense and inconvenience of a visit to a specialist to treat conditions routinely and expertly handled by optometrists everywhere else.H. 1169 (Rep. Patricia Haddad), H. 2463 (Rep. Brad Jones), S. 1242 (Sen. Michael Moore), and S. 1190 (Sen. Sal DiDomenico) would change Massachusetts' antiquated law to ensure consumer choice and equal access to eye care.Bringing the Commonwealth up to the national standard is supported by the Massachusetts Society of Optometrists, the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, and more than 60 initial legislative cosponsors as it is a common-sense reform that saves money and provides access to the more than 1500 optometrists in Massachusetts for patients with glaucoma and eye infections. There are only 325 Ophthalmologists in Massachusetts, meaning higher expenses, long waits, and inconvenience for consumers, especially in western, rural, and certain suburban areas of the state, and for those treated in Community Health Centers and many urban areas."Optometrists are trained to treat glaucoma and eye infections, yet they are not allowed to do so in Massachusetts, and for no good reason," said Dr. Matthew Forgues, President of the Massachusetts Society of Optometrists. "We have two accredited colleges of Optometry here, and many graduates move to other states so they can treat patients to the full scope of practice that allows them utilize their full training. It just doesn't make sense, and that's why we're launching this effort to modernize the law in the Commonwealth."Under current law, optometrists screen all patients for glaucoma and eye infections, but if either condition is detected they must then refer the patient to an Ophthalmologist rather than simply prescribing drops that would treat it. This forces the patient to waste time on an unnecessary visit to an Ophthalmologist, which can take days or weeks, and in many parts of the state require driving a great distance to find care. The patient then likely pays an additional co-pay, and Medicaid pays a higher, specialist rate for the same care. If the same patient simply crossed the border into New Hampshire or Rhode Island, their Optometrist could take care of everything in one visit.The Massachusetts State Senate has passed similar legislation six times in recent years, but it has not passed the House. In a letter to the House in 2016, the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice wrote that patients in Massachusetts could "experience increased access to care, more choice in how their care is delivered, and more cost-effective treatment." The concept has also earned past editorial support, including from the Boston Globe.Supporters of the bill are spearheading a broad public education campaign to inform consumers and state officials about the patient and budgetary benefits of bringing this common-sense practice to Massachusetts.Check out www.massachusettsvisionproject.com for more information