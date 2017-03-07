News By Tag
Mosaic Harmony to Perform at Festival of Peace and Brotherhood in Rome, Italy
Mosaic Harmony, an award winning, interfaith, multicultural choir is proud to announce they will perform at the 2017 Festival of Peace & Brotherhood to be held in Rome Italy. This marks their second international trip to Europe.
The festival features visiting ensembles that will be welcomed to this historic region of Italy by local musicians, city authorities, and host organization officials. Festival concerts take place in breathtaking venues throughout the cities and towns of the areas surrounding the southeast of Rome.
Mosaic Harmony will be singing with local Italian choirs as well as choirs from around the world during four exciting days of choral music and cultural exchange. The Festival of Peace and Brotherhood facilitates a deeper sense of respect and understanding between cultures through the common language of music.
"When we first heard of the festival, we were very excited to be a part of it and part of our mission is to unify the world one song at a time. We will be singing our theme song is Make Us One in Italian and are thrilled to be taking our message and music to this festival," notes David North, who has been director of the choir for the past 20 seasons. This trip marks the choir's second foray into the international scene. In March 2003, the choir made a goodwill trip to Slovenia to join Musica Viva in a joint concert and two years later, Musica Viva came to the United States and performed with Mosaic Harmony during their US tour.
The choir then returns to perform in late April at the annual Acts of Kindness Awards dinner in Greenbelt before preparing for their annual spring concert to be held at the Reston Community Center (Hunters Woods) on June 3, 2017 at 7:00pm. Tickets are currently available at www.nowisthetime2017.eventbrite.com
For more information on the choir, visit their website at http://www.mosaicharmony.org
