Address Management experts Aligned Assets announce new owners with a strategic vision for growth in the UK and Internationally

Anton Clark

***@aligned- assets.co.uk Anton Clark

-- Andy Hird and Dinesh Thanigasalam are delighted to announce they are the new majority shareholders of UK based Address Management experts Aligned Assets following a successful Management Buyout.Founded in 1996 by the outgoing owners Carl Nunn and Phil Gee, Aligned Assets have been at the forefront of developing software solutions for local authorities, the emergency services and the commercial sector within the UK.Both Andy & Dinesh are well known within the industry due to their long term association with Aligned Assets. Dinesh joined Aligned Assets in 2008 and took up the role of Managing Director between 2009 and 2012 before moving into a product manager and non-executive director role for the company. Andy joined the team in 2002 and was promoted to Managing Director in 2012. Under the MBO Andy's role remains unchanged but Dinesh will become Commercial Director with a view to expanding the business into the international market as well as focusing on growth across the public sector in the UK.Speaking about the new ownership and vision, Andy Hird commented: "Aligned Assets are a fantastic company and for me, becoming an owner alongside Dinesh was an easy decision to make. I would like to thank Carl Nunn and Phil Gee for all their work since the inception of Aligned Assets and I look forward to continuing to work with them in their new roles as non-executive Directors. Our thanks also go to Mark Lawrence & Joe Dyke and the rest of the team at Clearwater International for their assistance with our MBO. Finally, I would also like to pay tribute to the staff at Aligned Assets. Their hard work and application is what has made Aligned Assets the industry leading company it is today and their skills and innovation has greatly accelerated our adoption of new technology like Augmented Reality."Dinesh added, "I'm thrilled to be taking on this new challenge alongside Andy. This is a hugely exciting time for Aligned Assets and for the Address Management industry. Our clients, which include local authorities, emergency services, health and utilities, have all faced difficult times due to the current financial constraints. However, their foresight and resourcefulness have enabled us to work with them to find innovative solutions to improve their service to the public. Recent developments in our product stable are going to provide huge opportunities for both the public and private sector both home and abroad and I look forward to leading the commercial team in what we hope will be a great period of growth for Aligned Assets and our partners and increased benefit for our clients."This announcement can also be found on our website: