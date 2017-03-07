 
Mountain West Financial Announces James Butschek As New Regional VP of Production

A Family Owned Western United States Mortgage Lender Since 1990
 
 
REDLANDS, Calif. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Mountain West Financial announced today that James Butschek recently accepted the position of Regional VP of Production. "I'm very excited to be joining Mountain West Financial. This is a long-established and well respected company, and it's the perfect size for today's environment – large enough to enjoy all of the product and underwriting benefits of being a direct seller/servicer, but not too large to be nimble and aggressive in individual markets" said James Butschek, Regional VP of Production at Mountain West Financial.

James further said "2017 is a purchase market. But Loan Officers need an edge to compete, and I'm most excited about the Mountain West platform that I'll be able to share with purchase-focused Loan Officers. Superior products, cutting edge marketing, great pricing and seamless operations support will help my Loan Officers thrive in this market." James has 25 years of experience in mortgage banking in a variety of roles including Top Producing LO, Top Branch Manager, Regional Management and OPS Management. "James comes to Mountain West Financial with many years of Mortgage Banking experience.  We believe James' knowledge and expertise will be an asset to our growing company and are excited to have him join the Mountain West family," said John Cady, SVP of Production at Mountain West Financial, Inc.

Mountain West Financial is headquartered in Redlands, California with 33 locations throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call (909)793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info@mwfinc.com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.homeowners.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/.
Mountain West Financial, Inc.
