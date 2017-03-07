News By Tag
Staco Systems launches ruggedized computers to address the challenges of critical data portability
Staco Systems, a world-class supplier of custom-design Human-to-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions for the most demanding markets is taking its rugged product offering to the next level with the newly launched ruggedized computing range.
Staco Systems delivers in-depth expertise and knowledge through the development of other rugged HMI products ranging from switches to light plates and keyboards. Rugged tablets and laptops are often exposed to extreme conditions, therefore their design must meet wet, dusty, hot, cold, and high vibration requirements. Staco's ruggedized computing range is tested and certified to operate in hazardous environments, features multiple screen sizes, storage and connectivity options, as well as the ability to easily integrate into any existing IT platform.
"Security and remote access are key when portability of critical data is at stake", comments Patrick Hutchins, President of Staco Systems. "Understanding customer's applications is one of our strengths because it allows us to define the right level of customization required and to deliver irreplaceable value".
Staco Systems also offers a full range of Data Entry Solutions including standard and custom keyboards, keypads, and cursors controls.
For more information, please visit http://www.stacosystems.com/
About Staco Systems
Staco Systems is the preeminent provider of dependable, high precision Human-to-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions that assure the performance and protection of high-value, mission-critical assets, and personnel. Staco Systems is a 55 year Qualified Product List (QPL) military supplier as well as a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified supplier with ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100 certifications.
