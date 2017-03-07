News By Tag
Tennis Anyone? Amelia National Golf & Country Club Offers Prestigious Club Lifestyle
The esteemed club community offers an outstanding lifestyle with magnificent resort-style amenities including a Tom Fazio-designed 18-hole private golf course, a professional tennis club with eight clay courts, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and a sophisticated clubhouse offering delicious fine and casual dining. Amelia National embodies country club living at its best.
"Amelia National is a true full-service country club that provides its members with exceptional golf and tennis amenities including professionals and a pro shop for each sport," said ICI Homes Chief Operating Officer Tom McCall. "Our community offers an array of recreational amenities for all ages to enjoy without leaving the community."
The Amelia National Tennis Club offers eight state-of-the art Har-Tru courts where athletes of all abilities can serve and volley to their heart's content during the day or play under court lights in the evening. The club, which received Ideal Living Magazine's Best of the Best award for Tennis Facilities, offers professional quality playing conditions for friendly matches or competitive tournaments. The club features PlaySight Smart Court technology, which records and analyzes aspects of a tennis match or training session.
The family friendly Amelia National Tennis Club suits players of all ages and ability levels from beginners to advanced, offering men and women's leagues, a variety of clinics throughout the week and numerous junior programs including after-school clinics and summer camps. While tennis is the focus, the club is socially active and brings people together to have fun at free weekly socials and monthly mixers.
Not a tennis player? Take to the greens on the award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Fazio. The 72-par golf course is designed for championship play, yet forgiving enough for the nonprofessional to enjoy again and again. Looking for fun in the sun? Enjoy swimming and lounging by the resort-style swimming pool and spa. Stay in shape by working out in the fitness center.
As if an amenity-rich lifestyle wasn't enough, residents of Amelia National Golf & Country Club enjoy a convenient location close to everything. The community is just 10 minutes from the beach, 20 minutes to Jacksonville International Airport, 30 minutes to downtown Jacksonville and 40 minutes to the St. Johns Town Center.
Amelia National residents also enjoy living in elegant and inspired homes by ICI Homes. Known for its ability to completely customize a floor plan to uniquely suit the homeowner's lifestyle, ICI Homes delivers the highest quality craftsmanship, personal service and value.
ICI Homes has four move-in ready homes at Amelia National. The homes range in size from 2,402 square feet to 2,740 square feet and feature wonderful open floor plans with expansive outdoor living spaces designed for family living and entertainment. Current move-in ready homes range in price from $399,900 to $418,285.
ICI Homes also has scenic new home sites available for purchase on the community's golf course, or lake and conservation areas. Homeowners can choose from more than a dozen floor plans priced from the mid-$300,000s to the mid-$500,000s.
"In new home construction, you will not find a better price per square foot in any golf or tennis community in North Florida," said Don Wilford, North Florida division president of ICI Homes. "Amelia National offers exceptional resort-style living and outstanding value for buyers who are seeking a club community lifestyle."
To learn more, visit the sales center at Amelia National Golf & Country Club from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to tour ICI Homes' award-winning model home and on-site amenities. For more information or to schedule a discovery tour or private appointment, call (844) 886-4579, or visit www.ICIHomes.com or www.AmeliaNaitonalGolf. com.
