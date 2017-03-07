News By Tag
KORTX Announces the Hire of Three New Employees
"We're thrilled to officially add Brandon, Erik, and Stephanie to the KORTX team," said Damon Henry, KORTX founder. "These three individuals bring a wealth of diverse experience to their new roles and the addition will help us continue to extend our growth nationally."
Brandon has served as a campaign consultant for KORTX (previously Centrois) since November 2015 and now officially becomes Director of Ad Operations. Prior to his consultative role with KORTX, Brandon worked at The Washington Post where he managed, strategized and operated digital ad campaigns for various local and national clients. With over eight years of industry experience, Brandon has primarily been focused on programmatic advertising roles within strategy and operational departments.
Erik comes to KORTX with more than 15 years' experience in the advertising community where he's been focused on driving strategies that elevate brand messaging while increasing ROI. Most recently, Erik was with Zeta Global, a people-based marketing technology company where he served as a Senior Sales Manager. He has also worked for AddThis and Oracle where he managed hundreds of accounts, grew a national account team and was involved with business development.
Stephanie joins KORTX with more than five years' experience in marketing and public relations, previously serving as an Account Supervisor at Weber Shandwick in Birmingham, Mich. Stephanie has been involved with a wide range of global advertising accounts in both a traditional and digital media capacity.
KORTX is based in Royal Oak, Mich. and provides services to clients throughout North America.
About KORTX
KORTX is a marketing technology company helping make sense of millions of customer interactions in real-time. Our solutions provide marketers the ability to collect, organize and segment event-level customer data across any owned channel. By combining human intuition with machine-based statistical learning, KORTX produces actionable recommendations that increase advertising efficiency, improve marketing content relevancy, and personalize offline engagements. Our customers view us as a strategic partner and accessible alternative to current industry offerings. Learn more at http://www.kortx.io
