 
News By Tag
* Information Technology
* Marketing
* Saint Louis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Miller Group Launches Marketing Division and Hires Lauren Verhoff to Lead

 
ST. LOUIS - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Miller Group announced, this week, the launch of a marketing division to grow their ever-expanding IT brand. They have hired long-time industry professional, Lauren Verhoff, to lead the department. Joe Svoboda, CEO, made the announcement.

"We are excited to welcome Lauren to our family," said Svoboda. "Adding her skill set and experience to our group will allow us to expand our services to even more great clients in and around Saint Louis."

Ms. Verhoff leaves a 5+ year career in legal marketing with Evans & Dixon LLC.

The Miller Group plans to increase technology services staff by 20 percent in 2017. Also, in 2016, The Miller Group was included in Penton Technology's Annual Rankings of Top 501 Managed Service Providers in Information Technology,

In business since 1985, the Miller Group is headquartered in Des Peres, Missouri and is a full-service technology solutions provider for small to medium sized businesses. They currently service over 400 companies across the St. Louis region and has a reputation for outstanding customer service.

For more information on The Miller Group visit www.themillergroup.com

Contact
Joe Svoboda
13148228090
***@themillergroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@themillergroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Information Technology, Marketing, Saint Louis
Industry:Technology
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share