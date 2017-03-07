News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Miller Group Launches Marketing Division and Hires Lauren Verhoff to Lead
"We are excited to welcome Lauren to our family," said Svoboda. "Adding her skill set and experience to our group will allow us to expand our services to even more great clients in and around Saint Louis."
Ms. Verhoff leaves a 5+ year career in legal marketing with Evans & Dixon LLC.
The Miller Group plans to increase technology services staff by 20 percent in 2017. Also, in 2016, The Miller Group was included in Penton Technology's Annual Rankings of Top 501 Managed Service Providers in Information Technology,
In business since 1985, the Miller Group is headquartered in Des Peres, Missouri and is a full-service technology solutions provider for small to medium sized businesses. They currently service over 400 companies across the St. Louis region and has a reputation for outstanding customer service.
For more information on The Miller Group visit www.themillergroup.com
Contact
Joe Svoboda
13148228090
***@themillergroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse