Miller Group Launches Marketing Division and Hires Lauren Verhoff to Lead

Joe Svoboda

13148228090

Joe Svoboda

-- The Miller Group announced, this week, the launch of a marketing division to grow their ever-expanding IT brand. They have hired long-time industry professional, Lauren Verhoff, to lead the department. Joe Svoboda, CEO, made the announcement."We are excited to welcome Lauren to our family," said Svoboda. "Adding her skill set and experience to our group will allow us to expand our services to even more great clients in and around Saint Louis."Ms. Verhoff leaves a 5+ year career in legal marketing with Evans & Dixon LLC.The Miller Group plans to increase technology services staff by 20 percent in 2017. Also, in 2016, The Miller Group was included in Penton Technology's Annual Rankings of Top 501 Managed Service Providers in Information Technology,In business since 1985, the Miller Group is headquartered in Des Peres, Missouri and is a full-service technology solutions provider for small to medium sized businesses. They currently service over 400 companies across the St. Louis region and has a reputation for outstanding customer service.For more information on The Miller Group visit www.themillergroup.com