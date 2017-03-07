News By Tag
Wood Palace Kitchens to participate in March 22nd "Taste of Metro South"
Wood Palace Kitchens will be one of an estimated 50 businesses representing the restaurant, hospitality and kitchen design industries participating in the popular event hosted by the Metro South Chamber of Commerce.
WPK CEO Tim Holick and Joe Zinni, Director of Marketing and Events will demonstrate their culinary chops by making Italian Pizzelle cookies with whipped cream.
In addition to sampling stations, the "Taste of Metro South" will feature entertainment, including performances by the Brockton High School Jazz Band and an appearance from Dave Andelman, co-host of "The Phantom Gourmet."
"We're looking forward to this exciting event," said Holick. "Good food, entertainment, a chance to mingle with other 'foodies' – what a great way to celebrate the end of winter!"
About Wood Palace Kitchens
Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com) is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.
Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000-square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
