 
News By Tag
* Religion Lent Theatre
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


"Catherine of Siena" Play Sure to Inspire People of Integrity

School Sisters of St. Francis Present Dramatic Play of Beloved Saint on April 1
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Religion Lent Theatre

Industry:
Religion

Location:
Milwaukee - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Events

MILWAUKEE - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- For theatergoers seeking a first-class performance with heart and soul, the School Sisters of St. Francis proudly present "Catherine of Siena, A Woman for Our Times," on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph enter, 1501 South Layton Blvd., Milwaukee (29th St. and Greenfield Ave.). This unforgettable one-woman play has had hundreds of showings throughout the world.

This interactive dramatic play stars Sister Nancy Murray, OP, an Adrian Dominican and the biological sister of award-winning actor Bill Murray (Saturday Night Live, Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and Lost in Translation). It delves deeply into the thoughts of the 14th century saint, who stood up to Church and State officials as a champion for peace and justice. The audience should prepare for an emotional experience peppered with humor.

Sister Nancy has made it her ministry to use her gifts to reach those who are disillusioned. "Catherine's voice is needed more than ever today. The Church is in a time of struggle. The flock has been scattered, and people are confused and in doubt," said Sister Nancy. "People are hungry for a voice of truth, like Catherine's, a voice that says, 'Don't give up on the Church. Believe in its struggles, and be a part of making a difference.'"

Sister Nancy, who has served her religious community for 50 years, has a degree in drama from Barry University in Miami, and a master's degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University in Chicago.

Her interpretation of St. Catherine of Siena is based on a script written by her former teacher, Sister Kathleen Harkins, who drew upon accounts of the saint's trials and tribulations from the 400 letters that have survived the centuries.

Catherine (born in 1347) lived at a time when what we know today as Italy was made up of warring city-states. In her devotion to justice, she called for the papacy to vacate Avignon, France, and return to Rome. She also rescued an incarcerated man from execution. She was a mystic who, as a lay Dominican, felt intimately united with Christ, and was dedicated to serving the poor, the sick, and the imprisoned. Regretfully, hers was a short-lived ministry, as she died in her early 30s of a stroke. Yet, her legacy of righting wrongs in the name of God is a model to follow for all time.

Tickets are $20. (Ask about children's ticket pricing.)Write checks to School Sisters of St. Francis—Outreach; 1501 South Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. For more information, call 414-385-5272 or email doloughlin@sssf.org.

Convenient free parking is available at 29th St. and Orchard St. in the St. Joseph Center lot.

About The School Sisters of St. Francis

The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors, and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 15 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, and pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org.

Contact
Donna OLoughlin
4143855272
***@sssf.org
End
Source:
Email:***@sssf.org Email Verified
Tags:Religion Lent Theatre
Industry:Religion
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
School Sisters of St. Francis PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share