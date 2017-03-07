News By Tag
"Catherine of Siena" Play Sure to Inspire People of Integrity
School Sisters of St. Francis Present Dramatic Play of Beloved Saint on April 1
This interactive dramatic play stars Sister Nancy Murray, OP, an Adrian Dominican and the biological sister of award-winning actor Bill Murray (Saturday Night Live, Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and Lost in Translation). It delves deeply into the thoughts of the 14th century saint, who stood up to Church and State officials as a champion for peace and justice. The audience should prepare for an emotional experience peppered with humor.
Sister Nancy has made it her ministry to use her gifts to reach those who are disillusioned. "Catherine's voice is needed more than ever today. The Church is in a time of struggle. The flock has been scattered, and people are confused and in doubt," said Sister Nancy. "People are hungry for a voice of truth, like Catherine's, a voice that says, 'Don't give up on the Church. Believe in its struggles, and be a part of making a difference.'"
Sister Nancy, who has served her religious community for 50 years, has a degree in drama from Barry University in Miami, and a master's degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University in Chicago.
Her interpretation of St. Catherine of Siena is based on a script written by her former teacher, Sister Kathleen Harkins, who drew upon accounts of the saint's trials and tribulations from the 400 letters that have survived the centuries.
Catherine (born in 1347) lived at a time when what we know today as Italy was made up of warring city-states. In her devotion to justice, she called for the papacy to vacate Avignon, France, and return to Rome. She also rescued an incarcerated man from execution. She was a mystic who, as a lay Dominican, felt intimately united with Christ, and was dedicated to serving the poor, the sick, and the imprisoned. Regretfully, hers was a short-lived ministry, as she died in her early 30s of a stroke. Yet, her legacy of righting wrongs in the name of God is a model to follow for all time.
Tickets are $20. (Ask about children's ticket pricing.)Write checks to School Sisters of St. Francis—Outreach;
Convenient free parking is available at 29th St. and Orchard St. in the St. Joseph Center lot.
About The School Sisters of St. Francis
The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors, and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America, and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 15 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, and pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org.
