News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Anita Lamberti, Realtor, Brings Difference Making Philosophy, Experience & Client Service
Anita's philosophy, experience and client service make a major difference. She has earned praise from buyers, sellers and real estate professionals for her strong dedication, and she is known for an untiring work ethic and ability to deliver results. Don't fret if you are from another country - Anita speaks four different languages! Sellers watch as Anita takes a property to new heights, while buyers see her navigate the search to their piece of luxury paradise.
Has the time come for you and your loved ones to start the next chapter of your lives? Oftentimes, that includes moving to a new place of residence, and Anita Lamberti is ready to help you get things started. She has assisted many people with their real estate needs in Hawks Landing and other luxury Broward communities. Contact Anita Lamberti, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.anitalambertirealestate.com or call (954) 829-9305.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse