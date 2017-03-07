News By Tag
"Apollo" Flow Controls Commits to 226,000 SF of Industrial Space in Romeoville, Ill
An Aalberts Industries company, "Apollo" Flow Controls produces and sells the most complete line of flow control products in the commercial and industrial markets today. They have operations across the United States with manufacturing in North Carolina and South Carolina, Indiana, Arkansas, and Tennessee.
Cushman & Wakefield's Britt Casey, Chris Lydon and Al Caruana represent "Apollo" Flow Controls with its real estate activities nationwide. The Rosemont, Ill.-based team has orchestrated a national roll out of four regional distribution centers of similar size in Reno, Orlando, and Pittston, PA for the organization over the past year, including the long-term commitment in Romeoville. Jim Estus from Colliers International served as landlord representative for Molto Capital.
'"Apollo" Flow Controls ultimately selected the Molto property due to several factors including location, size, new construction status and I-55 frontage," Casey said. "This lease concludes an 18-month effort on behalf of the client working along with our partners at the St. Onge Company. We effectively revamped the national distribution footprint for "Apollo."'
Demand in the Chicago industrial market shows no signs of slowing in 2017, according to Cushman & Wakefield Research. The firm is tracking tenants looking for roughly 20.0 million square feet of industrial space, indicating market fundamentals such as leasing activity and absorption will further improve in coming months.
