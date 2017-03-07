 
Industry News





Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone to host 'Irish Toast,' compete in 'Potato Soup Cook-Off'

Irish Heritage Celebration will be theme during two special events
 
 
Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone
Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone and the Tyrone Area Chamber of Commerce will partner as the senior living community hosts an Irish Toast social event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

    "We will be serving traditional Irish appetizers and beverages," said Emily Boone, Director of Sales and Marketing of Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone, located at 5546 East Pleasant Valley Boulevard. "The Irish Toast is a social-business type of event as invitations were sent to Chamber of Commerce members, but non-chamber members welcome and encouraged to participate."

    The event is open to the public, but RSVP through the Tyrone Area Chamber of Commerce is appreciated.

    Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone then will compete in the annual Tyrone Irish Heritage Potato Soup Sample on Friday, March 17. The outdoor event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on 10th Street between Pure Living and Caterpillar Day Care.

    The senior living community will provide 100 samples of soup made by Colonial Courtyard at Tyrone Director of Resident Care Miranda Coulter and Food Service Director Mary Komisar.

     Attendees at the Tyrone Irish Heritage Potato Soup Sample will vote on their favorite bowl from all the entrees provided.

    "The public will have an opportunity to sample and vote on the various soups prepared by Tyrone area businesses," Boone said. "The event brings together businesses and the community. There is a lot of camaraderie, plus whoever makes the 'People's Choice' soup has bragging rights for a year."

Information: http://www.integracare.com

Media Contact
Emily Boone, Director of Sales and Marketing
814.686.5970
***@integracare.com
