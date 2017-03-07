 
ProPath Receives Accreditation for Dermatopathology Fellowship Program through 2027

ProPath maintains the only free-standing dermatopathology fellowship training program in the US.
 
 
DALLAS - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- ProPath recently was awarded a 10-year extension through year 2027 for full continued accreditation for its Dermatopathology Fellowship Program by the ACGME Residency Review Committee.

This accreditation maintains the ProPath Dermatopathology Fellowship Program as the only free-standing dermatopathology training program in the country, with all other programs functioning under the umbrella of an academic institution.  While the ProPath Dermatopathology Fellowship Program is independent, there continues to be a close relationship with local academic dermatology departments for enriching the fellows' clinical dermatology experience. The Program is directed by Gregory A. Hosler, MD, PhD. Joy Copple is the Program Coordinator and Donna Lager, MD is ProPath's Designated Institutional Officer (DIO).

"We are very proud of our ProPath Dermatopathology Fellowship Training Program and thrilled that the ACGME has recognized its quality, accrediting it for 10 more years", said Dr. Hosler. "We consider ourselves unique, offering an environment capable of preparing our trainees for any and all types of careers in dermatopathology. Our past applicants and fellows have been outstanding, and with this accreditation, we are excited to continue this tradition of generating leaders in dermatopathology, diagnostics and discovery."

ProPath Dermatopathology, led by Gregory A. Hosler, MD, PhD, is a premier team of dermatopathologists recruited from top-tier academic institutions around the country. Each dermatopathologist on the ProPath team brings unique skills and sub-specialty concentrations such as melanoma and pigmented lesions, alopecia, lymphoma, soft tissue tumors, immuno­fluorescence and clinical dermatology. In addition, the entire team holds a daily consensus conference, making collective decisions on unusual and complex cases.

About ProPath

ProPath is a team of pathologists recruited from top-tier medical centers and academic institutions around the country. ProPath has afforded its physicians with an unsurpassed, internationally-recognized laboratory utilizing a proprietary tracking system for every patient specimen. As with all medical specialties, the quality of a cancer diagnosis is directly related to the education, talent and experience of the rendering physician. The ProPath teams of board-certified and subspecialty-trained pathologists are the experts you want rendering your diagnosis. For more information about ProPath, please visit propath.com. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter. http://www.propath.com

Media Contact
Douglas Kale
2142371658
douglas.kale@propath.com
