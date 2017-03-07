News By Tag
ProPath Receives Accreditation for Dermatopathology Fellowship Program through 2027
ProPath maintains the only free-standing dermatopathology fellowship training program in the US.
This accreditation maintains the ProPath Dermatopathology Fellowship Program as the only free-standing dermatopathology training program in the country, with all other programs functioning under the umbrella of an academic institution. While the ProPath Dermatopathology Fellowship Program is independent, there continues to be a close relationship with local academic dermatology departments for enriching the fellows' clinical dermatology experience. The Program is directed by Gregory A. Hosler, MD, PhD. Joy Copple is the Program Coordinator and Donna Lager, MD is ProPath's Designated Institutional Officer (DIO).
"We are very proud of our ProPath Dermatopathology Fellowship Training Program and thrilled that the ACGME has recognized its quality, accrediting it for 10 more years", said Dr. Hosler. "We consider ourselves unique, offering an environment capable of preparing our trainees for any and all types of careers in dermatopathology. Our past applicants and fellows have been outstanding, and with this accreditation, we are excited to continue this tradition of generating leaders in dermatopathology, diagnostics and discovery."
ProPath Dermatopathology, led by Gregory A. Hosler, MD, PhD, is a premier team of dermatopathologists recruited from top-tier academic institutions around the country. Each dermatopathologist on the ProPath team brings unique skills and sub-specialty concentrations such as melanoma and pigmented lesions, alopecia, lymphoma, soft tissue tumors, immunofluorescence and clinical dermatology. In addition, the entire team holds a daily consensus conference, making collective decisions on unusual and complex cases.
About ProPath
ProPath is a team of pathologists recruited from top-tier medical centers and academic institutions around the country.
