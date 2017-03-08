 
News By Tag
* Maritime
* Submarine
* Defense
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake City
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. Announces Partnership with Orion Solutions, LLC

Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. has selected Orion Solutions LLC to be the exclusive distributor of the Hyper-Sub for Government and Defense Sector Markets in the US.
 
 
The Hyper-Sub is a hybrid speedboat and submarine.
The Hyper-Sub is a hybrid speedboat and submarine.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Maritime
* Submarine
* Defense

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* Lake City - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

LAKE CITY, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. would like to announce its selection of, and partnership with, Orion Solutions LLC., as the exclusive distributor for Government and Defense Sector Markets in the US.

Orion Solutions LLC, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides defense services and technology solutions for federal government agencies as well as strategic marketing, product development, and business development services to assist companies in determining processes for introduction of goods and services to the Department of Defense Agencies.

"I am very excited to formally announce this relationship", says David Smith, President and CEO of Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc., (HSP Tech), "It is a very good fit for our company given Orion Solutions familiarity with the Hyper-Sub.  They understand the Hyper-Sub's importance and believe in its potential.  We have found that the expertise and energy that Orion brings to the table in a market sector that is so specialized is what we need".

About HSP Technologies, Inc

HSP Technologies, Inc. has been formed for the purpose of marketing and manufacturing the world's first speedboat and submarine hybrid vessel dubbed The Hyper-Sub.  The Hyper-Sub is an innovation in subsea technology that combines the speed and ease-of-use of a speedboat with the deep diving capabilities of a submarine. Unlike typical submarines that require costly transport vessels and crew to be deployed, the Hyper-Sub can operate as both a surface vessel and submarine making it an incredibly efficient means of working in the sub-sea environment.  To learn more about the Hyper-Sub, visit the company's website at http://www.hypersub.com.


Contacts:

Dave Smith
President / Chief Executive Officer
Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc.

Office: (386) 227-6573
Cell: (386) 867-1573
dave.smith@hypersub.com
www.hypersub.com


Richard Hoffman
COO
Orion Solutions, LLC

Office: 904-394-0934
rickhoffman@orionsolutionsllc.com
www.orionsolutionsllc.com

Media Contact
info@hypersub.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hypersub.com Email Verified
Tags:Maritime, Submarine, Defense
Industry:Transportation
Location:Lake City - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share