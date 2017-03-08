News By Tag
Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. Announces Partnership with Orion Solutions, LLC
Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. has selected Orion Solutions LLC to be the exclusive distributor of the Hyper-Sub for Government and Defense Sector Markets in the US.
Orion Solutions LLC, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides defense services and technology solutions for federal government agencies as well as strategic marketing, product development, and business development services to assist companies in determining processes for introduction of goods and services to the Department of Defense Agencies.
"I am very excited to formally announce this relationship"
About HSP Technologies, Inc
HSP Technologies, Inc. has been formed for the purpose of marketing and manufacturing the world's first speedboat and submarine hybrid vessel dubbed The Hyper-Sub. The Hyper-Sub is an innovation in subsea technology that combines the speed and ease-of-use of a speedboat with the deep diving capabilities of a submarine. Unlike typical submarines that require costly transport vessels and crew to be deployed, the Hyper-Sub can operate as both a surface vessel and submarine making it an incredibly efficient means of working in the sub-sea environment. To learn more about the Hyper-Sub, visit the company's website at http://www.hypersub.com.
Contacts:
Dave Smith
President / Chief Executive Officer
Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc.
Office: (386) 227-6573
Cell: (386) 867-1573
dave.smith@hypersub.com
www.hypersub.com
Richard Hoffman
COO
Orion Solutions, LLC
Office: 904-394-0934
rickhoffman@
www.orionsolutionsllc.com
Media Contact
info@hypersub.com
