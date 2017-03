Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. Announces Partnership with Orion Solutions, LLC

Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. has selected Orion Solutions LLC to be the exclusive distributor of the Hyper-Sub for Government and Defense Sector Markets in the US.

The Hyper-Sub is a hybrid speedboat and submarine.

info@hypersub.com

-- Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc. would like to announce its selection of, and partnership with, Orion Solutions LLC., as the exclusive distributor for Government and Defense Sector Markets in the US.Orion Solutions LLC, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides defense services and technology solutions for federal government agencies as well as strategic marketing, product development, and business development services to assist companies in determining processes for introduction of goods and services to the Department of Defense Agencies."I am very excited to formally announce this relationship", says David Smith, President and CEO of Hyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc., (HSP Tech), "It is a very good fit for our company given Orion Solutions familiarity with the Hyper-Sub. They understand the Hyper-Sub's importance and believe in its potential. We have found that the expertise and energy that Orion brings to the table in a market sector that is so specialized is what we need".HSP Technologies, Inc. has been formed for the purpose of marketing and manufacturing the world's first speedboat and submarine hybrid vessel dubbed The Hyper-Sub. The Hyper-Sub is an innovation in subsea technology that combines the speed and ease-of-use of a speedboat with the deep diving capabilities of a submarine. Unlike typical submarines that require costly transport vessels and crew to be deployed, the Hyper-Sub can operate as both a surface vessel and submarine making it an incredibly efficient means of working in the sub-sea environment. To learn more about the Hyper-Sub, visit the company's website at http://www.hypersub.com President / Chief Executive OfficerHyper-Sub Platform Technologies, Inc.Office: (386) 227-6573Cell: (386) 867-1573dave.smith@hypersub.comwww.hypersub.comCOOOrion Solutions, LLCOffice: 904-394-0934rickhoffman@orionsolutionsllc.comwww.orionsolutionsllc.com