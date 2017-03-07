St. Patrick's Day Celebration by The Ireland Funds Young Leaders a Success

End

-- Last week, The Ireland Funds honored Colin Quinn as their Irish Spirit Honoree. Quinn kicked off the night with a hilarious speech about the Irish that had Quinn's classic "tell it like it is" style, and the audience clearly wasn't afraid to laugh at their own cultural characteristics.After that, the auction began that was fundraising money for a new Irish Arts Center. The new Irish Arts Center will contain a purpose-built, state-of-the-art contemporary performance space for music, dance and theatre seating up to 160; industry-standard back of house and support facilities to allow artists to achieve their vision. There will also be a second, intimate performance space – the renovated historic Irish Arts Center theatre – optimized for live music, literature, film, talks, large classes and special events. Classrooms and a studio space will be built for community education programs in Irish music, dance, language, history, the humanities, and for master classes and workshops by visiting and resident artists. It will also include technology capability to project the Irish Arts Center experience on the digital platform, an avenue-facing café lobby to engage with the neighborhood and provide a social setting for conversation and interaction between artists and audiences. A beautiful new courtyard entrance on 51st Street will also be built where the historic Irish Arts Center building and the new facility meet. The auction included items given by special guest two time Super Bowl champion NY Giants player, David Diehl. Other VIP guests included: Dean Winters, Jared Jeffries, John Duddy, Colin Broderick, and Paul Costsbile.The rest of the night was filled with great entertainment by The Dane Wright Band, who kept the crowd on the dance floor for the whole event, who returned by popular demand from last year. After the success of last night, it makes everyone at The Ireland Funds excited for next year!