Announcing the 2016 International Service Excellence Award Winners

Organizations and individuals are recognized for their commitment to service excellence with the 2016 International Service Excellence Awards

-- Leading service providers globally, organizations and individuals, are awarded for service excellence with an International Service Excellence Award.The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the body delegated by International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel in service excellence compete in a variety of categories to recognize their commitment to customer service excellence.The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards is based on the rigorous International Customer Service Standard (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. This standard, based on the balanced scorecard methodology, reviews organizations as a whole to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices and, most importantly, actions.Large Business:Division of a Large Business:Contact Center:Small Business(less than 500 employees):Customer Focused Innovations:Visionary Award:Best of the Best:Customer Service Executive:Customer Service Manager:If you would like to nominate your organization or a colleague for an International Service Excellence Award in 2017 please contact us at the number below or the email associated with this media release.The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is to be the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the US. The Institute has the exclusive North American rights to distribute the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify Organizations against the Standard.Christine Churchill, Managing DirectorCustomer Service Institute of America630.448.7939