Announcing the 2016 International Service Excellence Award Winners
Organizations and individuals are recognized for their commitment to service excellence with the 2016 International Service Excellence Awards
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the body delegated by International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards. These awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel in service excellence compete in a variety of categories to recognize their commitment to customer service excellence.
Christine Churchill, Managing Director, CSIA and Vice President of the ICCSO notes, "organizations that focus on improving overall experience, both with their team members and customers, thrive beyond other organizations. These organizations and individuals recognized with an International Service Excellence Award are working to impact lives. The culture created within these organizations are to improve the world, not just their bottom line."
Judging Criteria
The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards is based on the rigorous International Customer Service Standard (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. This standard, based on the balanced scorecard methodology, reviews organizations as a whole to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices and, most importantly, actions.
2016 International Service Excellence Award Winners:
Company Awards:
Large Business: FIS
Division of a Large Business: Pershing LLC (a BNY Mellon Company)
Contact Center: Merrill Edge
Small Business(less than 500 employees): FedStar, LLC
Customer Focused Innovations:
Visionary Award: AH
Best of the Best: Cebuana Lhuillier
2016 Individual Awards:
Customer Service Executive: Brian O'Neill - FIS
Customer Service Manager: Cindy Malhotra–Mother Parkers Tea and Coffee
About Customer Service Institute of America:
The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is to be the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the US. The Institute has the exclusive North American rights to distribute the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify Organizations against the Standard.
Contact:
Christine Churchill, Managing Director
Customer Service Institute of America
630.448.7939
www.serviceinstitute.com
Contact
Customer Service Institute of America
Christine Churchill
***@serviceinstitute.com
