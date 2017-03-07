News By Tag
Nissan Earns 'Coveted' Best Economic Performance Awards @ ASG
Mathews Nissan Is Committed To Excellence In Quality Performance & Customer Service - The Nissan Brand - A 'Natural Fit' for Environmental Science & Technology - $8177 OFF MSRP on 2017 TITAN & ALTIMA
The 2017 Rogue – Nissan's top-selling vehicle – and 2017 Pathfinder each earned double recognition in their classes as "Best All-Around Performance"
In the "Best Economic Performance"
The Nissan Versa Sedan and Nissan LEAF were also honored as "Best 5 All-Around Performance"
"We are honored to be recognized as an environmentally and socially responsible brand, as well as for the strong environmental and economic performance of four of our popular Nissan vehicles," said Dan Mohnke, vice president, Nissan Chief Marketing Manager & Marketing Operations.
About the 2017 Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Rogue, following three straight years of sales growth since the introduction of the completely redesigned second generation for the 2014 model year, takes another major step forward for 2017 with a new look, enhanced utility and an expanded suite of Nissan Safety Shield technologies. Rogue is now Nissan's top-selling vehicle.
In an expansion of the Rogue lineup, a new gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain – available in two grade levels and a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive – is offered for the first time in Rogue history. A new Rogue Sport model, which made its debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in January, goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide in spring 2017.
About the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Pathfinder, one of Nissan's best known and most popular nameplates in its nearly 60-year history in the United States, was reborn for the 2017 model year with more adventure capability, a freshened exterior look and enhanced safety and technology – pure Pathfinder taken to an even higher level of performance, technology and style. The new 2017 Pathfinder is available in 4WD and 2WD drive configurations and in four models: S, SV, SL and Platinum. It is assembled in Tennessee.
About the 2017 Nissan Versa Sedan
The 2017 Nissan Versa Sedan offers high value, exceptional roominess and mid-size vehicle technology without a mid-size price. For the new model year, Versa Sedan adds a new SV Special Edition Package. Versa Sedan's standard 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine is rated at 109 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy with the Xtronic transmission is rated at 31 mpg city, 39 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined. Fuel economy with the 5-speed manual transmission is rated at 27/36/30 mpg. The 2017 Versa Sedan is available in four models – S, S Plus, SV and SL. Also available is a Versa Note hatchback model.
About the 2017 Nissan LEAF
The Nissan LEAF continues to be the best-selling 100-percent electric vehicle globally, with more than 250,000 worldwide (as of winter 2017). For 2017, Nissan offers the 30 kWh battery across all three trim levels – S, SV and SL – that was previously only available on LEAF SV and SL grades. Along with the 107-mile range, the 30 kWh battery can be quick-charged to 80 percent (from the low battery charge warning) in about 30 minutes. Charging on a home charging system (Level 2, 240V) is estimated to take four to six hours with the 6.6 kW onboard charger.
About Nissan North America
In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010.
About The Automotive Science Group (ASG)
The Automotive Science Group (ASG) is a research group founded by Eco- innovations, LLC, an environmental policy consultancy established in 2007. ASG is changing the way we define value in today's automotive marketplace by providing life-cycle data-driven findings that help consumers make purchasing decisions that are ecologically sustainable, socially equitable and economically viable.
About Mathews Nissan
Mathews Nissan is a six-time award winning dealership for customer service and persoanl customer care. visit http://www.MathewsNissan.com
