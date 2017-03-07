News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NGL posts record 2016 sales results
"There are many people who contributed to NGL's 2016 results, including our dedicated employees, marketing partners, and the thousands of agents who sell our products. But most importantly, NGL is privileged to serve each of our 1.2 million policyholders,"
The 2016 sales results contributed to the growth of the consolidated statutory assets to $4.1 billion. On a consolidated statutory basis, NGL achieved a net gain of $24.9 million which was very positive given the pressure that the unprecedented low investment rate environment continues to place on operating performance.
These key performance indicators reflect a financially strong company, as does NGL's A- (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best Company, the leading provider of ratings and financial data for the insurance industry.
A complete 2016 Annual Report is located at: nglic.com/annualreport.
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com;
Financials current as of 12/31/16. Ratings current as of 12/9/16.
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
Contact
Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse