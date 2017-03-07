 
Industry News





March 2017
NGL posts record 2016 sales results

 
 
NGL 2016 Annual Report - nglic.com/annualreport
 
Listed Under

MADISON, Wis. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Madison-based mutual life insurance company National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) and its affiliates, Settlers Life Insurance Company located in Bristol, Va. and Commercial Travelers Mutual Insurance Company located in Utica, N.Y., reported a record sales year of $732 million in 2016. Additionally, in the last eight years NGL has doubled its consolidated asset size. This is a reflection on NGL's 107-year commitment to stability and offering high-quality products.

"There are many people who contributed to NGL's 2016 results, including our dedicated employees, marketing partners, and the thousands of agents who sell our products. But most importantly, NGL is privileged to serve each of our 1.2 million policyholders," said Mark L. Solverud, President and Chief Executive Officer at NGL.

The 2016 sales results contributed to the growth of the consolidated statutory assets to $4.1 billion. On a consolidated statutory basis, NGL achieved a net gain of $24.9 million which was very positive given the pressure that the unprecedented low investment rate environment continues to place on operating performance.

These key performance indicators reflect a financially strong company, as does NGL's A- (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best Company, the leading provider of ratings and financial data for the insurance industry.

A complete 2016 Annual Report is located at: nglic.com/annualreport.

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC and LinkedIn.

Financials current as of 12/31/16. Ratings current as of 12/9/16.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
Source:
Email:***@nglic.com Email Verified
