March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Zack Academy Partners with New Haven's Environmental Protectors Inc. to Offer OSHA Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with New Haven's Environmental Protectors Inc. to expand its OSHA training and construction related courses.

Based in New Haven, CT New Haven's Environmental Protectors Inc. offers accredited OSHA 10-Hour Construction Industry, First Aid/CPR, and Powder Actuated Tools (PATs) and Direct Fastener Certification training tailored for local home improvement contractors. The company's next OSHA 30-Hour Construction Industry on March 20th in New Haven, CT teaches OSHA regulations and standards as they apply to the construction industry, and complies with the OSHA Outreach Program training requirements.

"This partnership with New Haven's Environmental Protectors Inc. further expands our Northeast presence in the construction safety community and adds another exemplary trainer to the Zack Academy Network. We are also excited to begin offering these programs that are focused on getting home improvement contractors trained and out on jobs," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About New Haven's Environmental Protectors Inc.:

New Haven's Environmental Protectors Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. We specialize in the training and licensing of Small Business Home Improvement Contractors. Lula Mullins, Director, is a licensed Outreach OSHA Safety Trainer for General Industry. It was through one of the OSHA 10 Hour Safety Classes that the Home Improvement Training Program was born.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.zackacademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
Email:***@zackacademy.com Email Verified
