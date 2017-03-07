News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tofino Kayaks Italian-Style Between Aegean & Mediterranean with Stops for Vineyards and Trattorias
Paddlers step from their kayaks to meet locals on to-be-explored shores fringed with medieval fortresses and vine-clad villas.
This innovative way to get to the next pasta con vino embraces agriturismo (farmhouse accommodation)
Sea kayak adventure specialist, Tofino Expeditions (https://www.tofino.com/)
Due Mari – Two Seas (https://www.tofino.com/
Guests gather the first night surrounded by the marchigliani (locals), agriturismo-
Italy is synonymous with mountains. After driving through the Apennines guests dine at a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Assisi, at an agriturismo near Lago Trasimeno, the largest lake in central Italy and a stopover on a migratory flyway from Africa. Guests kayak around ancient olive groves near the medieval monastery and castle on Isola Polvese, the largest island here. Dinner that night focuses on a freshwater fish that is the specialty of a restaurant in nearby Passignano. Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tuscan's Val d'Orcia, greets guests the next day. Nearby are the cellars of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, housed in caves carved by the Etruscans. Siena is the next stop, another UNESCO site and a reason for lunching at a typical classic Sienese trattoria.
"We've created the quintessential Italian kayak experience full of history, moderate activity and culture," explains Grant Thompson, director and founder of Tofino Expeditions (http://www.tofino.com/
The peninsula of Monte Argentario in the Maremma introduces guests to the Tyrrhenian Sea, so called where the Mediterranean laps Italy's western shore and a favored locale of the mysterious but lyrical Etruscans. Guests launch their kayaks at the harbor of Porto Sant'Ercole, passing Fortress Filippo, built in the 16th century against pirates. After kayaking, swimming and picnicking feed the senses before a farewell dinner in Orbetello, a long-ago Etruscan settlement whose city walls, in part, date to the 5th century BC.
The suggested arrival gateway is Ancona and departure gateway Rome. For more information please see: https://www.tofino.com/
For information on all of Tofino's world-wide tours, availability and reservations please contact Tofino Expeditions by phone: 800-677-0877 or (541) 389-6091; email: info@tofino.com;
About Tofino Expeditions
Grant Thompson, owner/director, founded this family company in 1988 as a single fleet sea kayaking tour company in the small fishing town of Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Canada. Today this family owned and operated active adventure travel company offers a selection of the world's finest sea kayaking destinations and tours. Its team, many of whom hold degrees in natural sciences, embrace sustainable wilderness ethics and authentic cultural discoveries. Luxury comes in the form of local connections, intimate knowledge and special access thanks to local guides who also educate clients on safety and kayaking skills that allow even the inexperienced to feel confident and secure on the water. The vast majority of Tofino's trips include immersive visits into UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Norway, Sardinia, the Amazon rainforest, the Costa Verde, Brazil, Cinque Terre and the Italian Riviera, Venice, Halong Bay in Vietnam, Croatia's Dalmatian Coast and the Galapagos Islands.
PR Contact for Information, Photos, Press Visits: Widness and Wiggins PR
Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Ph: 802.234.6704
Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Ph: 720.301.3822
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse