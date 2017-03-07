News By Tag
Inspiring Speaker and Sales Expert, Tina M. Meitl Writes About Change In The Air
OBERLIN, KS – March 13, 2017 – Tina M. Meitl, Sales Superstar, Inspirational Speaker and co-author of the best-selling book, Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy has posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Resistance To Change Is Futile." Ms. Meitl compares change to the weather, which no one can control.
Meitle writes, "March is the month that brings the winds of change. One day the weather can be brilliant and within hours temperatures can plummet." She continues adding, "It's a month of ups and downs weather-wise. And there's not a darn thing any of us humans can do about it. We just dress for it, brace ourselves and go about our business."
"It's too bad that when the winds of change blow in our personal or professional lives," says Meitl, "we don't have the same attitude. Our human resistance to change rears its head pretty quickly."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.tinammeitl.com/
About Tina M. Meitl
Tina M Meitl is a best-selling author and inspirational public speaker who shares her message of transformation with audiences internationally and throughout the United States. Graduating from the American College, LUTCF and the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business, Meitl currently holds an agent's license in her home state of Kansas as well as Nebraska. She also holds certifications with GAMA International:
Meitl is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades throughout her career as well, some of which include MDRT, Life Rookie of the Year, Blue Vase, Blue Vase Elite, Heritage, Heritage Elite, All American, Super All American, Life Agent of the Year, and Pacesetters. She was also recognized by America's Premier Experts® as one of the leading experts in her field. The organization recognizes leading experts across various industries committed to publishing content of the benefit of consumers and journalists.
Meitl was also recently honored with a 2016-2017 VIP Woman of the Year award from the National Association of Professional Women. Inducted as a Pinnacle Member into the Continental Who's Who, Meitl received the Recognition of Excellence. Memberships are limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their occupation, industry or profession.
Involved as a community leader, Meitl proudly supports WKCAC, One Hundred Women, raising funds for the organization. She has also been active with her local 4-H for more than 20 years as a leader, parent, teacher, and judge. Most recently she is the co-author of the best-selling book Success Manifesto with Brian Tracy, and is a certified member of the impactful John Maxwell Team.
Contact
CelebritySites
***@celebritysites.com
