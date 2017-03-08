News By Tag
Solar Blaze Product's Instagram page is only a few months old but followers & fans have taken over
The most popular SolarBlazeUSA posts are sharable memes highlighting the beauty of adding simple solar solutions to users lives. One recent post stated "Solar LED lights = love."
"The Instagram page has been an excellent way for us to engage with online shoppers on an one-to-one basis and gain insights into their tastes and preferences. Our typical Instagram fan is very much like ourselves...environmentally conscience looking to celebrate the art of being eco-conscience,"
The Solar Blaze Products, LLC team is excited to see the engagement on our Instagram social media platform with our followers. Expect to see more funny meme's and product giveaways in the future.
About Solar Blaze Products LLC Solar Blaze Products LLC is the maker of reliable environmentally friendly solar LED motion lighting solutions geared towards homeowners, RVs, and chicken coop enthusiasts - that want easy illumination solutions. As a new company based in Bedford, New Hampshire, Solar Blaze Products debuted in the market by launching its SOLAR LED lights in 2015. To check out https://www.amazon.com/
