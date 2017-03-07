 
Cadcorp SIS service release brings extensive support to latest Ordnance Survey products

Cadcorp's latest service release includes full support for OS MasterMap® Highways Network and OS MasterMap® Topography Layer Schema 9.
 
 
STEVENAGE, England - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Cadcorp has launched a new Network Manager application in the latest service release of Cadcorp SIS 8.0. The application loads OS MasterMap Highways Network data into a structured topological network that includes roads, paths, and asset management information. This complements the existing support for OS ITN data.

Full support for the update to OS MasterMap Topography Layer Schema 9 is also included, via Cadcorp SIS MasterMap Manager, supplied free with SIS. The user has complete control over whether to apply Schema 9 styling rules, with the option to delay updating until ready to do so.  When using the Topography Layer, the user can now choose from the very latest OS-supplied styles. There's Standard; Backdrop; Light; Outdoor and a Cadcorp-supplied Grayscale option, to provide flexibility and choice in display for a variety of use-cases.

Martin Daly, technical director of Cadcorp said: "For over 20 years we've worked very hard to ensurethat Ordnance Survey data is as easy to access and use as possible, and has good-looking default styling. We work closely with the OS to achieve this and the partnership that we have is invaluable."

Cadcorp is an Ordnance Survey Developer Partner and an active member of the OS Insight programme. This partnership allows Cadcorp early access to new product developments at the OS. Cadcorp's UK sales manager, Gary Randle, is an elected representative on the OS Partner Advisory Council.

The service release also provides support for the now fully released OS OpenData formats including OS Open Map - Local, OS Open Roads and OS Open Rivers. These can be read directly from file, or loaded into a spatially-enabled database using Cadcorp OpenData Manager.

The release also incorporates a number of bug fixes, software updates and performance enhancements. To find out more, visit https://www.cadcorp.com/news-events/cadcorp-sis-service-r...

Media Contact
Gwen Fanning, Marketing Manager
Cadcorp
01438 747996
marketing@cadcorp.com
