HCC Embedded Adds HTTPS Client to Reliable, High Quality TCP/IP Networking Stack

--HCC Embedded (http://www.hcc-embedded.com/), experts in software for securely storing and communicating embedded data, has added HTTP Secure (HTTPS) Client to its high performance TCP/IP networking stack. As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to develop, the growth of embedded HTTP servers in devices that collect and exchange data runs the gamut from smart home, connected car, medical, and industrial control applications. HCC's HTTPS uses HCC's verifiable Transport Layer Security (TLS) module to provide a highly flexible web-server solution for embedded systems that enables the creation of dynamic content within a highly secure environment.HTTPS provides secure communication over computer networks, operating as a request-response protocol in the client/server model. The secure client may be a web browser, while an application hosting a website may be the secure server. HTTPS resources are identified and located on the network using Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs). HCC's TLS module ensures secure operation by encrypting the entire HTTPS message, including the header and the request/response content.· Fully compliant with RFC 2818· Designed for integration with both RTOS and non-RTOS based systems· Can be configured to use BSD sockets· Supports HTTPS connections as well as all standard HTTP methods: HEAD, GET, PUT, POST, and DELETE· Handles a configurable number of simultaneous connections· Works with both IPv4 and IPv6· Demo package provides sample implementations on which to base the HTTPS Secure ClientDave Hughes, CEO of HCC Embedded, said, "As the Internet of Things continues to develop, more devices or 'things' rely on availability of data and the ability to manipulate and control that data to operate. This has led to an increasing need to protect and secure all data. We've added HTTPS to HCC's high quality suite of connectivity and security software to assure customers that their data is protected to the utmost quality standards."More information:HCC Embedded's software solutions ensure that any data stored or communicated by an embedded IoT application is secure, safe, and reliable.With 15+ years' deep understanding of flash, HCC secures data for customers in IoT, medical, transport, industrial, and aerospace marketsAll software is developed using formal software processessystem-level knowledge, and recognized quality practices to ensure robustness and verifiable quality. HCC's product portfolio includes communications products (USB, TCP/IPv4, IPv6, TLS/SSL, IPSec/IKE stacks) and storage products (file systems, media drivers, flash translation layers (FTL), smart-meter software, bootloaders), as well as encryption technology. Because all software is portable, target-independent, and can be dropped onto any RTOS, MCU, or tool-chain, any embedded system can be upgraded to be safer, more reliable, and more secure.