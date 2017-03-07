News By Tag
HCC Embedded Adds HTTPS Client to Reliable, High Quality TCP/IP Networking Stack
HTTPS protocol uses HCC's trusted TCP/IP stack and verifiable TLS module to create a highly secure data environment for embedded IoT applications
HTTPS provides secure communication over computer networks, operating as a request-response protocol in the client/server model. The secure client may be a web browser, while an application hosting a website may be the secure server. HTTPS resources are identified and located on the network using Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs). HCC's TLS module ensures secure operation by encrypting the entire HTTPS message, including the header and the request/response content.
HCC's HTTPS Key Features:
· Fully compliant with RFC 2818
· Designed for integration with both RTOS and non-RTOS based systems
· Can be configured to use BSD sockets
· Supports HTTPS connections as well as all standard HTTP methods: HEAD, GET, PUT, POST, and DELETE
· Handles a configurable number of simultaneous connections
· Works with both IPv4 and IPv6
· Demo package provides sample implementations on which to base the HTTPS Secure Client
Dave Hughes, CEO of HCC Embedded, said, "As the Internet of Things continues to develop, more devices or 'things' rely on availability of data and the ability to manipulate and control that data to operate. This has led to an increasing need to protect and secure all data. We've added HTTPS to HCC's high quality suite of connectivity and security software to assure customers that their data is protected to the utmost quality standards."
About HCC Embedded
HCC Embedded's software solutions ensure that any data stored or communicated by an embedded IoT application is secure, safe, and reliable.With 15+ years' deep understanding of flash, HCC secures data for customers in IoT, medical, transport, industrial, and aerospace markets. All software is developed using formal software processes, system-level knowledge, and recognized quality practices to ensure robustness and verifiable quality. HCC's product portfolio includes communications products (USB, TCP/IPv4, IPv6, TLS/SSL, IPSec/IKE stacks) and storage products (file systems, media drivers, flash translation layers (FTL), smart-meter software, bootloaders)
