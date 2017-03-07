News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
North Highland Appoints Jamie Morri as Vice President of Business Development
"We are excited to have Jamie as our Vice President of Business Development. She brings a high level of enthusiasm to the region, along with a strong track record in developing and expanding long-term relationships with clients," said Lamont. "I have no doubt that Jamie will be a great asset to North Highland. She is a good fit within our company culture and her client-services approach will resonate well with our team and with our clients."
Morri has a deep background in business development and market development. Her focus is on growing business through long-lasting customer relations, operationalizing sales programs, dynamic team management, closing complex deals and delivering business value. Prior to joining North Highland, Morri was VP of Business Development and Client Services for a technology solutions group and also held leadership positions in sales and global services at IBM and Oracle.
Morri earned her Bachelor of Administration in Pre-Law from North Carolina State University and her MBA in Finance from Pepperdine University. Morri is also affiliated with the LA Triathlon Club.
About North Highland
North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/
Contact
North Highland
Jennifer Marsh
***@northhighland.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse