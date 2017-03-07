 
News By Tag
* Consulting
* Management Consulting
* Professional Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

North Highland Appoints Jamie Morri as Vice President of Business Development

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Consulting
Management Consulting
Professional Services

Industry:
Business

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Management consulting firm North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) announces that Jamie Morri will serve Vice President and Business Development Lead for the firm's West region. Morri will be responsible for continuing to grow North Highland's presence with current and future clients and will report to Alex Bombeck, North Highland President, and Bob Lamont, President at North Highland and leader of the firm's West region.

"We are excited to have Jamie as our Vice President of Business Development. She brings a high level of enthusiasm to the region, along with a strong track record in developing and expanding long-term relationships with clients," said Lamont. "I have no doubt that Jamie will be a great asset to North Highland. She is a good fit within our company culture and her client-services approach will resonate well with our team and with our clients."

Morri has a deep background in business development and market development. Her focus is on growing business through long-lasting customer relations, operationalizing sales programs, dynamic team management, closing complex deals and delivering business value. Prior to joining North Highland, Morri was VP of Business Development and Client Services for a technology solutions group and also held leadership positions in sales and global services at IBM and Oracle.

Morri earned her Bachelor of Administration in Pre-Law from North Carolina State University and her MBA in Finance from Pepperdine University. Morri is also affiliated with the LA Triathlon Club.

About North Highland

North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real. North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/northhighland) and Facebook (http://facebook.com/northhighland).

Contact
North Highland
Jennifer Marsh
***@northhighland.com
End
Source:
Email:***@northhighland.com Email Verified
Tags:Consulting, Management Consulting, Professional Services
Industry:Business
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
North Highland PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share