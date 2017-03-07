 
Dating Quiz Helps Spring Breakers Find Love with Personalized Profile

 
 
LAVAL, Quebec - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring breakers who are serious about finding love or hooking up are taking this free, simple dating quiz at Datingapp.io to improve their chances. The free online dating tool asks users 5 to 10 simple questions before matching them with five free, personalized app suggestions.

Datingapp.io recognizes that finding which app is best for the user is almost as tough as finding the perfect partner. Whether users are looking for a fun fling or something more lasting, starting with Datingapp.io increases the chance of finding love online in just minutes.

"Finding the right match matters, even on spring break," said Janice Freeman, partner of Datingapp.io. "Our free tool cuts through the over-saturation of the online dating market and helps spring breakers find the apps most likely to get them a match with a few quick, personalized questions."

The Datingapp.io process is simple: users answer a few simple questions about who they are and what they are looking for in a relationship, and Datingapp.io provides a list of the sites and apps that are likely to give them the best results. It's a great way to hunt down new sites and tools for those who are overwhelmed by mainstream choices and don't know where to start.

In addition to five personalized results, Datingapp.io users can access a longer list of personalized app suggestions for just $0.99. Users can also choose to have their personalized results emailed to them.

http://www.datingapp.io

Contact
Janice Freeman
***@datingapp.io
End
Source:
Email:***@datingapp.io Email Verified
Tags:Dating App, Best Dating Apps, Online Dating
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Laval - Quebec - Canada
Subject:Websites
