News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toradex Announces its Participation in NXP's Early Access Program for the i.MX 8QuadMax
Toradex is proud to announce its participation in the early access program for the new NXP® i.MX 8QuadMax applications processor. Toradex will feature the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax on its pin-compatible Apalis Computer on Module form factor.
The NXP i.MX 8QuadMax features 6x ARM®v8-A 64-bit processor cores – 2x ARM® Cortex®-A72 & 4x Cortex-A53 - as well as 2x additional Cortex-M4F microcontroller cores with FPU in a single SoC. Its powerful dual 3D GPU supports Open GL ES 3.1, Vulcan and 4x HD or 1x 4K resolution displays. SafeAssure® fail-over capable display controllers ensure critical displays are always on. High-speed interfaces like PCIe 3.0, SATA 3.0 and USB 3.0 are available for further expansion.
The Toradex Apalis iMX8 will be offered with a wide temperature range and long-term availability, making it an excellent choice for rugged and demanding applications.
The Toradex Ixora Carrier Board, the CSI Camera Module and the Apalis iMX8 will make a great combination to take advantage of the high-performance computer vision processing capabilities of the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax.
Robert Thompson, i.MX Ecosystem Manager at NXP
"NXP realizes that one of the keys to success for the i.MX 8QuadMax processor is enabling an active ecosystem so a wide range of customers can achieve a faster time to market," said Robert Thompson, i.MX Ecosystem Manager at NXP. "Toradex, with its long history of success in developing i.MX based SOMs is an ideal partner to help NXP launch the i.MX 8Quad Max and accelerate customer development."
The Apalis iMX8 will work with any Toradex Apalis carrier board. Toradex will provide a Yocto Project based Linux Board Support Package (BSP). The BSP additionally includes support for FreeRTOS on the Cortex-M4F cores to fully leverage the Heterogeneous Multicore Processing (HMP) architecture of the i.MX 8QuadMax. As with all Toradex modules, online resources such as the developer center, community forum and webinars provide extensive documentation for getting started and beyond. Toradex also provides free local technical support for all its products.
Toradex partners (https://www.toradex.com/
Sign up to receive updates about the laXtest progress of the Apalis iMX8 on the Toradex webpage. (https://www.toradex.com/
Visit us at Embedded World from 14 - 16 March 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany on booth 1-639, Hall 1 to talk with our engineers about the upcoming Apalis iMX8.
About Toradex:
Toradex is a Swiss based company with offices around the world, offering ARM®-based System on Modules (SOMs) and Customizable Single Board Computers (SBCs). Powered by NXP® i.MX 6, i.MX 7 & Vybrid, and NVIDIA Tegra 2, 3 and TK1 SoC, the pin-compatible SoMs offer scalability in terms of price, performance, power consumption and I/Os. Complemented with direct online sales and long-term product availability, Toradex offers direct premium support and ex-stock availability with local warehouses. For more information, visit https://www.toradex.com
For media queries, please contact:
Lakshmi Naidu: lakshmi.naidu@
Contact
Toradex
***@toradex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse