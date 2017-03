CC Miles Releases YouTube Video for Love At Last Sight Off Her Latest Album From My Room!

See the latest video by recording artist CC Miles on YouTube for the latest release off CC's new album From My Room #FromMyRoom!

--features hits from CC's latest album,, and scores of new videos by the teen singer/songwriter with covers featuring today's Billboard leaders, plus music from pop legends, rock greats and many more! Acoustic covers of artists like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more of the artists shaping music today!, the latest album of original music by CC Miles , is available now on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play and more! CC Miles, the 15-year-old singer/songwriter currently touring the Greater Philadelphia region, has been hard at work writing songs, recording new music and entertaining audiences throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. New songs featured oninclude: Love at Last Sight, Lovesick Fool, Teach Me How to Dance, Last Time I'll Say Goodbye and The Good Things.CC's first album,, included original songs Living With Memories, Break the Rules, Guess What, A Guitar and a Dream and Let's Forget. CC Miles is a recording artist. She is an experienced songwriter. She is a performer. She spends her days shooting music videos and delivering pitch perfect songs in a recording studio that has become, to her, a very comfortable second home.Did you see CC's video for! See the video for the first original singleby CC Miles off her second album of original songs,