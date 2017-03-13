CC Miles Releases YouTube Video for Love At Last Sight Off Her Latest Album From My Room!

 

Industry News





See the latest video by recording artist CC Miles on YouTube for the latest release off CC's new album From My Room #FromMyRoom!
 
Visit CC Miles on YouTube!
MEDFORD, N.J. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CC Miles YouTube Channel features hits from CC's latest album, From My Room, and scores of new videos by the teen singer/songwriter with covers featuring today's Billboard leaders, plus music from pop legends, rock greats and many more! Acoustic covers of artists like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more of the artists shaping music today!

Subscribe to CC Miles on YouTube!

From My Room, the latest album of original music by CC Miles, is available now on iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play and more! CC Miles, the 15-year-old singer/songwriter currently touring the Greater Philadelphia region, has been hard at work writing songs, recording new music and entertaining audiences throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. New songs featured on From My Room include: Love at Last Sight, Lovesick Fool, Teach Me How to Dance, Last Time I'll Say Goodbye and The Good Things.

CC Miles - From My Room on iTunes!
CC Miles - From My Room on Google Play!
CC Miles - From My Room on Amazon Music!

CC's first album, 9th Street, included original songs Living With Memories, Break the Rules, Guess What, A Guitar and a Dream and Let's Forget. CC Miles is a recording artist. She is an experienced songwriter. She is a performer. She spends her days shooting music videos and delivering pitch perfect songs in a recording studio that has become, to her, a very comfortable second home.

Visit http://www.ccmilesmusic.com/music for more!

Did you see CC's video for Love At Last Sight! See the video for the first original single Love At Last Sight by CC Miles off her second album of original songs, From My Room! https://www.youtube.com/embed/MujjZoFA-Nw



