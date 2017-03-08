Countdown to Memorial Day: Technology Specialist Emily Parks Crafts Blog Travel Tips Series

Productivity specialist and professional organizer Emily Parks has created a blog series offering travel tips with plenty of time for planning your Memorial Day weekend trip whether you are traveling by plane, train or automobile.

Learn travel tips from Technology Specialist Emily Parks to Make Travel Easier

Contact

Emily Parks

eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz Emily Parks

End

-- Parks expressed, "People like reading about travel tips because travel can be overwhelming and confusing. There are tips about booking cheap flights and getting the best hotel accommodations for a good price. But these aren't the only travel tips people are looking for; knowing how to pack and take memorable photos are two examples of many travel hacks to make your vacation the best one yet."Theblog was teased back on February 10and will run for two consecutive months throughout April and May. The blogs are archived and can be viewed any time. Not only will they help you increase your productivity when planning and packing but they will also provide travel hacks to cover all your travel needs.The travel tip series features interviews of frequent travelers with tips to benefit your next adventure. Sarah Smith of The Personal Income started off the series with her travel hacks. Other guest bloggers include professional organizer Geralin Thomas, Natalie Perkins of Clean Design and Wake Forest men's basketball coach Dave Clawson.To read all blog posts in this series onvisit:Need a little more hands on guidance for travel tips? Technology specialist and productivity consultant Parks is offering a Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, March 21from 11:30 am to 1:30 PM. Take the stress out of planning your next trip and leave class with step-by-step guidance as well as the tools necessary for all your travel needs. To learn more aboutParks is also available to work with teams, provide individual help getting organized or increasing productivity, as well as provide presentations to achieve success. As an Evernote Certified Consultant, Parks is trained to teach people how to use Evernote. Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.Partner with Emily Parks…The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes; and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.