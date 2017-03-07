 
Industry News





Cove Haven Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Concert Experience: See Changes In Latitudes April 8, 2017

Changes In Latitudes is the country's premier tribute show to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett.
 
 
See Changes In Latitudes Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Cove Haven Resorts!
See Changes In Latitudes Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Cove Haven Resorts!
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Changes in Latitudes is the country's premier tribute to singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet. With a full tropical stage set-up, they re-create the sights, sounds, and energy of a Buffet concert experience.

See Changes in Latitudes at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts on Saturday, April 8, 2017 and experience the sounds and sensations of the great Jimmy Buffett!

Changes In Latitudes is the country's premier tribute show to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett.  This nationally acclaimed band travels the country with beach balls and leis flying, dancing conga lines, and "Trop Rock" fun for all. It's the ultimate beach party that's good clean fun for all ages.

Over their fifteen year history, the band has travelled from Maine to Barbados, Cape Cod to Chicago. From the 900-seat Walt Disney Theaters aboard the Disney "Magic" and "Wonder" cruise ships, to the National Hamburger Festival in Akron, OH, in front of 6500 fans looking for their "Cheeseburger In Paradise, "Changes In Latitudes has thrilled audiences with their amazingly authentic reproduction of the Jimmy Buffett concert experience!

Please call (888) 963-3048 to purchase event-only tickets.

ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS

In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.

Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit www.asterismgroup.com. Visit Station Avenue on Twitter @StationAvenue or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.

To view all events at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts, visit http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/entertainment.
Source:Asterism Group
Email:***@stationave.com Email Verified
Click to Share