Cove Haven Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville Concert Experience: See Changes In Latitudes April 8, 2017

Changes in Latitudes is the country's premier tribute to singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet. With a full tropical stage set-up, they re-create the sights, sounds, and energy of a Buffet concert experience.See Changes in Latitudes at Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts on Saturday, April 8, 2017 and experience the sounds and sensations of the great Jimmy Buffett!Changes In Latitudes is the country's premier tribute show to the Mayor of Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett. This nationally acclaimed band travels the country with beach balls and leis flying, dancing conga lines, and "Trop Rock" fun for all. It's the ultimate beach party that's good clean fun for all ages.Over their fifteen year history, the band has travelled from Maine to Barbados, Cape Cod to Chicago. From the 900-seat Walt Disney Theaters aboard the Disney "Magic" and "Wonder" cruise ships, to the National Hamburger Festival in Akron, OH, in front of 6500 fans looking for their "Cheeseburger In Paradise, "Changes In Latitudes has thrilled audiences with their amazingly authentic reproduction of the Jimmy Buffett concert experience!