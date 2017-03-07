News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Receives Unity Award
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group works with Metropolitan Ministries on both its Tampa and Pasco campuses. Throughout the year, sales executives and staff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group participate in donation drives to gather household and furniture items, clothing and toys. The company also assists Metropolitan Ministries through in-kind gifts and volunteering.
Toward the end of 2016, a combined company-wide holiday drive resulted in donations of nearly 10,000 pounds of food, more than 1,300 gifts and more than $2,500 in gift cards – enough to assist 600 area families. The effort was nicknamed the "Cabernet Sleigh" after the company colors of cabernet and cream and in reference to the U-Haul truck that Managing Partners Dewey Mitchell and Allen Crumbley drove to pick up donations from the firm's 22 offices and deliver them to Metropolitan Ministries.
"It is wonderful partnerships like this one with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group that really make our community successful for both the families who reside here and the outreach services that we provide," said Nancy Dougherty, Associate Director of Donor Relations for Metropolitan Ministries. "The proactive piece of what organizations do, such as volunteering at our campuses, is integral to our mission. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices touches our organization in many ways throughout the year."
"Receiving this Unity Award is a tremendous honor. We are proud that our sales executives and staff have always embraced our culture of giving, contributing to a number of community service efforts throughout the year," said Mitchell. "The Cabernet Sleigh initiative was particularly meaningful because it brought together everyone from all our offices toward one common goal – and we even had clients who participated when they found out about it. We plan to continue this initiative and hope to be able to help 1,000 families next time."
In addition to its work with Metropolitan Ministries, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group also partners with the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a national non-profit organization benefitting children with cancer. The company donated more than $12,000 to the Sunshine Kids Foundation last year.
For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
