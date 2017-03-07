 
News By Tag
* Berkshire Hathaway
* Dewey Mitchell
* Allen Crumbley
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Receives Unity Award

 
 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties Group Florida Receives Unity Award
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties Group Florida Receives Unity Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Berkshire Hathaway
* Dewey Mitchell
* Allen Crumbley

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com) was recently presented with the Unity Award by Metropolitan Ministries (http://www.metromin.org) for its ongoing contributions and commitment to the organization. Founded in 1972, Metropolitan Ministries is a local, independent nonprofit that provides food, shelter, resources, counseling, education and job training services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity and instill self-sufficiency for low-income and homeless families in Tampa Bay. The Unity Award honors a group which embraces the heart of Metropolitan Ministries' calling through "proactive services and support."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group works with Metropolitan Ministries on both its Tampa and Pasco campuses. Throughout the year, sales executives and staff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group participate in donation drives to gather household and furniture items, clothing and toys. The company also assists Metropolitan Ministries through in-kind gifts and volunteering.

Toward the end of 2016, a combined company-wide holiday drive resulted in donations of nearly 10,000 pounds of food, more than 1,300 gifts and more than $2,500 in gift cards – enough to assist 600 area families. The effort was nicknamed the "Cabernet Sleigh" after the company colors of cabernet and cream and in reference to the U-Haul truck that Managing Partners Dewey Mitchell and Allen Crumbley drove to pick up donations from the firm's 22 offices and deliver them to Metropolitan Ministries.

"It is wonderful partnerships like this one with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group that really make our community successful for both the families who reside here and the outreach services that we provide," said Nancy Dougherty, Associate Director of Donor Relations for Metropolitan Ministries. "The proactive piece of what organizations do, such as volunteering at our campuses, is integral to our mission. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices touches our organization in many ways throughout the year."

         "Receiving this Unity Award is a tremendous honor. We are proud that our sales executives and staff have always embraced our culture of giving, contributing to a number of community service efforts throughout the year," said Mitchell. "The Cabernet Sleigh initiative was particularly meaningful because it brought together everyone from all our offices toward one common goal – and we even had clients who participated when they found out about it. We plan to continue this initiative and hope to be able to help 1,000 families next time."

         In addition to its work with Metropolitan Ministries, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group also partners with the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a national non-profit organization benefitting children with cancer. The company donated more than $12,000 to the Sunshine Kids Foundation last year.

         For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.

Contact
Clockwork Marketing Services
***@clockworkmarketing.com
End
Source:Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Berkshire Hathaway, Dewey Mitchell, Allen Crumbley
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share